‘Can you put a price on happiness?’ Brits say yes but it is an eye-watering amount

As commuters return to offices this week, IG Invest invites them to take control of their financial future. Rather than entering a life-threatening competition, downloading the IG Invest app makes getting into investing accessible and straightforward.

Brits would want an eye watering £10,818,871 to take part in a life-or-death style reality TV show while 65 percent would compete in a life-threatening game if it meant achieving financial security.

IG Invest commissioned research to ask the nation how much money would bring them lifelong happiness, with an average lump sum of nearly £4.5 million (£4,428,942) emerging as the magic number, according to the 2,000 Brits surveyed.

Overall, almost six in ten Brits (58 percent) find it hard to stay on top of their finances, as the survey by financial experts IG Invest reveals a host of hypothetical situations many would consider, in exchange for a lump sum.

A spokesperson commented, “With as many as 58 percent of the nation admitting they find keeping on top of their finances tough, it’s no surprise that many of us would consider doing some pretty risky things, for a chance to win big.

“However, it’s time we conquered money anxiety and stopped playing games with our finances. We have created the brand-new IG Invest app to streamline the process of investing, empowering users to grow their wealth. We’ve quite simply never made it easier or more efficient than through the free to download new app.”

In fact, IG Invest research shows that 86 percent of Brits are looking to commit to saving more in 2025. Yet, 83 percent of people feel overwhelmed by the prospect of investing, a critical tool for growing wealth.

The intuitive design of IG Invest puts the power of investing into everyone’s hands, no matter their experience level. Timely, as 65 percent of respondents stated they’d feel confident starting their investing journey if it was as simple as downloading an app.