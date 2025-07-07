Cardboard Gold - Why Collectors are Cashing in on Trading Cards

London Card Show

When it comes to investing, with markets changing overnight and cryptocurrency values going up and down like a rollercoaster, many people are looking for something a little more grounded. And right now, there’s an unlikely contender making waves - trading cards.

From sports stars to beloved anime characters, trading cards are about far more than just childhood nostalgia. They’re increasingly being recognised as a tangible investment with real long-term potential - and, crucially, a low barrier to entry. You don’t need to be a millionaire to start, you only need to pick up a few packs and go from there. Unlike digital assets such as NFTs or cryptocurrencies, trading cards are tangible, giving them a built-in sense of scarcity and authenticity. You can physically grade, display, and trade them and that can create real-world demand. This tactile nature adds to their long-term value, making them easier to buy and sell compared to digital-only assets.

And the numbers speak for themselves. In 2024, the global trading card market was valued between $1.1 billion and $1.3 billion, with analysts expecting it to surpass $1.4 billion this year ( Market Decipher).Over 20 million trading cards were professionally graded in 2024 alone ( Sports Illustrated), a sign that more people are taking cards seriously as an alternative asset. Rare cards like a PSA 10 Michael Jordan rookie, which sold for $48,000 in 2019, reached an eye-watering $738,000 by 2021. Meanwhile, Pokémon continues to break records, with a 1st Edition Charizard selling for $336,000 in 2022. Just last year, a rare Messi-Ronaldo Dual Auto 1/1 Superfractor card was handed over for consignment at the London Card Show. Bought for just £27, the card sold for a whopping £67,000 in September.

The most recent London Card Show, in May, saw more than 1,000 trade tables and some of the most valuable cards ever displayed at a UK event, including a complete PSA 10 Pokémon Skyridge set valued at $100,000. Lamine Yamal cards are seeing a rise in value too, with more expected to be on the market soon. In fact, a Lamine Yamal card sold for an eye-watering $395,000 at Goldin Auctions earlier this year - a clear sign of the young footballer’s popularity when it comes to trading cards.

What makes the trading card market particularly attractive is its resilience. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as traditional financial markets struggled, the trading card market surged. Collectibles, especially rare and graded cards, proved to be a safer investment in uncertain times, and the trend hasn’t slowed. Industry analysts, as well as grading companies like PSA and auction houses like Goldin Auctions, are reporting strong demand in the trading card market, suggesting the trend hasn’t just stuck around - it’s grown.

“With all the economic uncertainty in recent years - from Brexit to crypto crashes - a little bit of cardboard might seem an unlikely safe haven for investors, but trading cards have proven to be surprisingly resilient,” says Harry Reynolds. “They bring real joy, a strong sense of community, and more and more people are now realising there can be a serious financial upside to collecting them, too.”

The London Card Show returns this August (from the 15th -17th),bringing thousands of collectors, traders, and investors together under one roof. Next April, it moves to Excel London for its biggest event yet. Whether you collect cards for nostalgia, the thrill of the chase, or you’re hoping to turn a hobby into a high-value portfolio, one thing’s clear – they're no longer just for kids.

For more information and tickets, visit www.londoncardshow.co.uk.