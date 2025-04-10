Cardiff emerges as one of the UK’s top loan hotspots in 2025 amid surge in borrowing

User (UGC) Submitted

Cardiff is officially one of the UK’s fastest-rising loan hotspots, as new data reveals a sharp increase in borrowing across the Welsh capital in 2025. According to new research from specialist lender Pepper Money, loan searches in the UK have surged by 35% in the last quarter, with Cardiff ranking third nationally for overall borrowing. Residents are turning to loans to manage the rising cost of living, with debt consolidation, home improvements, and holiday spending driving demand in the region.

Why Cardiff? A Snapshot of Borrowing Trends in the Capital

In Cardiff:

9.4% of loans are used for debt consolidation, as residents look to reduce monthly outgoings and manage financial pressure.

9.1% of loans go towards home improvements, suggesting homeowners are choosing to invest in existing properties rather than move amid housing affordability concerns.

25% of loans are taken out for gifts, indicating strong cultural or seasonal spending patterns.

Cardiff is also tied with Birmingham for the highest proportion of holiday-related borrowing at 14.6%, showing locals are still prioritising travel and experiences despite economic uncertainty.

The average loan amount in Cardiff is £36,636, closely aligned with the national average of £41,088, showing a steady demand for mid-sized secured loans.

What’s Fueling Cardiff’s Borrowing Surge?

As the cost-of-living crisis continues, many households in Cardiff are opting for borrowing solutions to better manage cash flow. Over 57% of respondents to Pepper Money Specialist Lending Study said they’ve seen a drop in disposable income this year, pushing many to seek out financial flexibility through loans.

While debt consolidation remains the leading motivation for borrowing in Cardiff, the rise in holiday loans and home renovation spending suggests a population trying to maintain quality of life — even in tough economic conditions.

Beyond Cardiff: A National Trend

Across the UK, cities like Birmingham, Sheffield, and Cardiff are leading the borrowing charge. Nationally, the top reasons for loans in 2025 include:

Debt Consolidation (49.8%)

(49.8%) Home Improvements (9.7%)

(9.7%) Major Purchases including travel, weddings, and medical costs

Ryan McGrath, Sales Director at Pepper Money comments: “It’s clear that borrowing is playing a bigger role in how people manage their finances in 2025. We’re seeing more households in cities like Birmingham, Sheffield, and Cardiff using loans not just to consolidate debt, but also to invest in their homes and even fund major life events. Rising costs mean people are looking for smarter ways to borrow, and secured loans are becoming a more popular option for homeowners who want to access larger sums at lower rates. The key is ensuring that any loan, whether for home improvements, debt consolidation, or personal milestones, is the right fit for their financial situation by seeking financial advice to ensure this is the best solution for them.”