Cardiff parking hack to help save money amid council surcharges

SUV drivers in Cardiff facing higher parking permit charges could save money and help reduce emissions thanks to a simple parking hack available through the UK’s leading marketplace, YourParkingSpace

SUV drivers in Cardiff facing higher parking permit charges could save money and help reduce emissions thanks to a simple parking hack available through the UK’s leading marketplace, YourParkingSpace

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just days ago, Cardiff Council’s cabinet announced thatdrivers of heavier vehicles weighing more than 2,400kg will face higher residential parking permit fees - though the exact surcharge is yet to be announced.

However, savvy SUV owners living in the city, who need to park elsewhere in the Welsh capital, can look to make savings by prebooking via the YourParkingSpace app, which is also available for all drivers visiting the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YourParkingSpace lists more than 1,000 pre-bookable spaces across Cardiff - from the busy city centre and waterfront Cardiff Bay to popular areas like Leckwith, Pontcanna, and Canton. Drivers can choose from spaces at supermarkets, private driveways, and commercial car parks, with many suitable for SUVs and larger vehicles. Prices are set fairly based on demand, not vehicle type.

Larne O’Donoghue, spokesperson at YourParkingSpace, said: “Cardiff City Council’s decision regarding parking for SUV owners has merits, but there are occasions when driving a heavier vehicle is the only option currently available for some motorists.

“When this is the case, they can look to save money by pre-booking their parking space through YourParkingSpace. This also means they don’t have to drive around on the day searching for a space, which could also help to cut down on emissions and congestion.”

Examples where drivers can pre-book cost-effective parking includes the upcoming rugby autumn internationals at the Principality Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaces available with YourParkingSpace start from under £6 for a three hour stay on Sunday 9th November when Wales take on Argentina, with the space being a mere 11-minute walk from the stadium and suitable for everything from small cars to large vans.

Meanwhile, it is October half-term for many, possibly meaning a day out in the city centre and a trip to the spectacular Cardiff Castle.

YourParkingSpace has a space for under £8 and just 13 minutes’ walk away from Cardiff Castle, while being suitable for vehicles up to the size of a large 4x4.

Larne added: “No matter what you’re up to in Cardiff - from the rugby to a family day out - there are plenty of convenient, pre-bookable parking options available through YourParkingSpace, helping drivers find a space close to their final destination.”

For more information about YourParkingSpace, and pre-bookable parking spaces in Cardiff, visit www.yourparkingspace.co.uk.