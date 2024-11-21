Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Recent data revealed grocery sales hit £12.8bn over Christmas making it the busiest Christmas on record for British supermarkets. However, experts predict 2024 will be even busier.

With nearly 30% of Brits admitting Christmas food shopping is their holiday nightmare, online supermarket Britsuperstore specialising in food for expats has analysed the UK's top 10 supermarket chains to find the perfect times to do your Christmas shopping at each one.

Richard Price, Director of Britsuperstore offered tips to shoppers to save time in the busy run up to Christmas. His top tip is to avoid the busy shop floor altogether and order online instead, avoiding queues and checking what's in stock from the comfort of your own home. He also suggests using budget shops like Home Bargains, Poundland, B&M, Lidl, and Aldi for good value food and own-brand spirits.

To save yourself a few quid, he also recommends bulk buying and checking prices per kilogram. Considering warehouse clubs like Costco or Food Warehouse could also make your money go further. To avoid overspending, Richard is urging people to also set a budget, make a list, and avoid impulse buys.

You can also save up to 30% on national brands by switching to store brands and if you are heading into the store, don't just shop at eye level, make sure to look above and below for better deals. And to save time, Richard recommends planning ahead, aiming to finish your shopping by December 22 to beat the last-minute rush.

The perfect time to shop at the UK's top 10 Supermarkets

Best time to shop at Aldi

Busiest: Monday-Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 12 pm, Sunday 3 pm

Monday-Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 12 pm, Sunday 3 pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 8-9am & 9-10pm, Saturday 8-9am & 9-10pm, Sunday 11am

Monday-Friday 8-9am & 9-10pm, Saturday 8-9am & 9-10pm, Sunday 11am Restock: Before opening & 3pm (Special "buys every Thursday & Sunday)

Before opening & 3pm (Special "buys every Thursday & Sunday) Reduction: Before 8am & before closing (Fresh produce with red stickers typically discounted 30-75%.

“The exact time of day for reductions will vary from store to store, but most will happen just before the store closes. Fresh products with reduced prices will be marked by a red sticker, and are typically reduced as they are at the end of their shelf life. They will normally be discounted by either 30% or 75%. Dried groceries and tinned food may also be discounted if they have imperfections.”

Best time to shop at Lidl

Busiest: Monday-Friday 12-1pm & 5-6pm, Saturday 12-3pm, Sunday 12pm

Monday-Friday 12-1pm & 5-6pm, Saturday 12-3pm, Sunday 12pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 8am & 10-11pm, Saturday 8am & 10-11pm, Sunday 4-5pm

Monday-Friday 8am & 10-11pm, Saturday 8am & 10-11pm, Sunday 4-5pm Restock: Late night & overnight

Late night & overnight Reduction: Morning & before closing (Two-wave reduction system: first thing in the morning & few hours before closing)

“Again, the schedule for price reductions varies from store to store, but the majority of branches operate on a two-wave basis. Products are reduced first thing in the morning and a few hours before the store closes, although some stores may opt to make reductions throughout the day based on the volume of stock and sell-by dates.”

Best time to shop at Morrisons

Busiest: Monday-Friday 12-1pm, Saturday 1pm, Sunday 12pm

Monday-Friday 12-1pm, Saturday 1pm, Sunday 12pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 7-9am & 9-11pm, Saturday 7-8am & 9-11pm, Sunday 4pm

Monday-Friday 7-9am & 9-11pm, Saturday 7-8am & 9-11pm, Sunday 4pm Restock: 5pm/6pm

5pm/6pm Reduction: Starts at 3pm (50% off for near-expiry items), followed by a further reduction at 5pm (75% off) with final dramatic reductions on in-store cooked food at 8pm (schedule may vary)

“Morrison stores typically have several waves of price reductions. Reductions begin at 3pm, with products at the end of their shelf life reduced by 50%. At 5pm, these products are reduced again, retailing at 75% of their original price. If you’re looking for a bargain on in-store cooked food, we recommend visiting the store at 8pm, as items will be dramatically reduced. Remember, the schedule for reductions may vary depending on the branch.”

Best time to shop at The Co-Operative

Busiest: Monday-Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 6pm, Sunday 5-6pm

Monday-Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 6pm, Sunday 5-6pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 7am & 9-10pm, Saturday 7-8am & 9-10pm, Sunday 7-8am & 9-10pm

Monday-Friday 7am & 9-10pm, Saturday 7-8am & 9-10pm, Sunday 7-8am & 9-10pm Restock: Overnight

Overnight Reduction: Starts around 6pm (50% off for expiry-date items), with a possible further reduction at 8pm (schedule may vary)

“Visit your local Co-op at around 6pm to be sure of a discount, although, at some stores, reductions start at 5pm. Items on sale on the day of their expiration date will usually be sold at 50% of their original price”

Best time to shop at Tesco

Busiest: Monday-Friday 3-6pm, Saturday 12-2pm, Sunday 12pm

Monday-Friday 3-6pm, Saturday 12-2pm, Sunday 12pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 7am & 8-11pm, Saturday 7-9am & 9-11pm, Sunday 7-8am & 10-11pm

Monday-Friday 7am & 8-11pm, Saturday 7-9am & 9-11pm, Sunday 7-8am & 10-11pm Restock: 6:30am

6:30am Reduction: Starts at 9am (around 10% off), with further reductions between 4-5pm (around 30% off). Best reductions around 8pm (schedule may vary)

“At around 9am, items are reduced by around 10%. Some products are reduced further between 4pm and 5pm, by about 30%. For the best reductions, visit about 8pm, but again, keep in mind discount schedule may vary by store.”

Best time to shop at Sainsbury's

Busiest: Monday-Friday 12-4pm, Saturday 12pm, Sunday 3pm

Monday-Friday 12-4pm, Saturday 12pm, Sunday 3pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 7-9am & 7-10pm, Saturday 8-9am & 9pm, Sunday 11pm & 4pm

Monday-Friday 7-9am & 7-10pm, Saturday 8-9am & 9pm, Sunday 11pm & 4pm Restock: When closed & throughout the day

When closed & throughout the day Reduction: Starts after lunch (biggest discounts between 5-7pm) with significant variations by store (check with your local store)

“Reduction times at Sainsbury’s varies significantly by store. Make sure to visit after lunch, as this is when most stores begin to reduce their products. The best time to visit is between 5 pm and 7 pm, as this is when the biggest discounts will happen.”

Best time to shop at ASDA (24 hours)

Busiest: Monday-Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 1pm, Sunday 12pm

Monday-Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 1pm, Sunday 12pm Quietest: Monday 6-8am & 10-2pm, Tuesday-Friday 10pm-7am, Saturday 12-7am, Sunday 11am & 4pm

Monday 6-8am & 10-2pm, Tuesday-Friday 10pm-7am, Saturday 12-7am, Sunday 11am & 4pm Restock: 10pm

10pm Reduction: Early morning (6-10am), 5pm, and 7.30pm (schedule may vary)

“Reductions at ASDA typically begin between 6 am and 10 am. There is a second round of reductions takes place at about 5 pm, and final reductions begin at around 7:30 pm. Again, discount schedules may vary from store to store.”

Best time to shop at M&S

Busiest: Monday-Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 4pm, Sunday 1-3pm

Monday-Friday 5-6pm, Saturday 4pm, Sunday 1-3pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 8am & 8-9pm, Saturday 8-9am & 6-7pm, Sunday5-6 pm

Monday-Friday 8am & 8-9pm, Saturday 8-9am & 6-7pm, Sunday5-6 pm Restock: 7am

7am Reduction: Around 9am (10% off), 2pm (30% off), and after 4pm (70-90% off)

“At most Marks & Spencer stores, there are three waves of reductions. The first wave takes place around 9 am, where some items may be reduced by 10%. The real reductions, however, begin around 2 pm. Here, products are normally reduced by 30%. The final wave of reductions happens after 4 pm, where products are reduced between 70% and 90%.”

Best time to shop at Waitrose

Busiest: Monday-Friday 6-7pm, Saturday 6pm, Sunday 4pm

Monday-Friday 6-7pm, Saturday 6pm, Sunday 4pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 8-9am & 9-10pm, Saturday 8-9am & 9-10pm, Sunday 12pm

Monday-Friday 8-9am & 9-10pm, Saturday 8-9am & 9-10pm, Sunday 12pm Restock: 11am

11am Reduction: Two hours before closing (around 50% off fresh food)

“The majority of Waitrose branches begin to reduce their products just after the lunchtime rush. For the best shot at reduced items at the best price, however, we recommend visiting stores two hours before closing time, when some stock, and in particular fresh food, is reduced by around 50%.”

Best time to shop at Iceland

Busiest: Monday-Friday 5pm, Saturday 1pm, Sunday 1pm

Monday-Friday 5pm, Saturday 1pm, Sunday 1pm Quietest: Monday-Friday 8-9am, Saturday 8-9am, Sunday 10am

Monday-Friday 8-9am, Saturday 8-9am, Sunday 10am Restock: Before opening

Before opening Reduction: Added to deliveries, plus flash discounts and schemes (check local store)

“At Iceland, reductions are added to deliveries. Iceland also offers “flash discounts”, and discount schemes, so be on the lookout for these. Last year, for example, they announced a scheme which allowed customers over the age of 60 to get 10% off their groceries with no minimum spend every Tuesday.”