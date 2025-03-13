Competitive double access ISA launched by Furness Building Society

4.40% double access ISA account is available through Furness Building Society’s new savings app and in-branch.

Furness Building Society has today launched a new double-access ISA savings account boasting a highly competitive interest rate of 4.40%.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Double Access Saver ISA account holders will be able to make two withdrawals within a 12-month period and deposit money at any time, up to the limit of the ISA tax-free allowance. Withdrawn money can be replaced without it impacting the ISA allowance, providing it is withdrawn and replaced within the same tax year.

The Double Access Saver ISA Issue 1 requires a minimum opening balance of £1,000. It is available through the ‘Furness Savings’ app and online. To get started, individuals can search for ‘Furness’ in their preferred app store or visit https://www.furnessbs.co.uk/digital

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers who already have an ISA with another provider can transfer their existing funds into the Double Access Saver ISA. This allows savers to take advantage of the competitive 4.40% interest rate while maintaining their tax-free savings status.

Account access will be made easy through the app as in real time, users are able to open and close accounts, make online withdrawals, move maturing savings and view statements and transactions. An in-built, on-demand messaging service will also facilitate immediate access to Furness’ customer service team.

Customers can also open the account by visiting a Furness branch, ensuring the choice and convenience of both in-person and digital banking. Individuals can find their nearest branch by visiting: https://www.furnessbs.co.uk/find-a-branch

Lawrence Chan, Head of Savings Strategy, Furness Building Society, commented: “Our new Double Access Saver ISA enables account holders to benefit from their tax-free ISA allowance thanks to a higher savings rate - with flexibility built-in for those who may need access to their money. It’s ideal for those looking to grow their savings while being able to withdraw funds up to twice a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re launching the product through our Furness Savings app, which unlocks new and faster ways of transacting with us and allows customers to manage their money on the go. However, upholding our commitment to retain in-person banking, we were keen to ensure the account was also available through our branch network. Offering choice and convenience forms part of our strategy to ensure we remain relevant as a building society for members at all stages of life.”