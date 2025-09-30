Consumer Advice: How to Cut Your Energy Bills This Winter

Manoj Patel, Founder & Managing Director, Infinity Energy Organisation, Infinity Energy Organisation has saved families more than £437m in lifetime energy costs.

As we head into the colder months, energy bills remain one of the biggest household concerns. Ofgem has recently announced that between 1 October and 31 December 2025, the energy price cap will be £1,755 per year for a typical household, an increase from last year. For families already feeling the squeeze, this makes finding ways to save energy and cut costs more important than ever.

Here are some practical ways you can reduce your energy bills this winter – from simple steps at home to bigger investments that could save you money long term.

1. Understand Your EPC Rating

Every home in the UK has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), which rates how energy efficient your property is. If your home is rated D or below, you could be missing out on huge savings. An EPC doesn’t just tell you where you stand, it provides specific recommendations for improvements, such as insulation, heating systems or solar panels. Acting on these suggestions can make your home warmer, greener, and cheaper to run.

2. Make the Most of Grants and Support

The Warm Homes Local Grant offers up to £30,000 per household, with £15,000 available for insulation and energy performance upgrades, and another £15,000 for renewable technology like air source heat pumps and solar panels. These grants are means-tested and targeted at certain postcodes, but if you qualify, they could transform your home and drastically reduce your bills.

Alongside the Warm Homes Local Grant, households may also benefit from other government-backed schemes such as ECO (Energy Company Obligation) and the GBIS (Great British Insulation Scheme), both designed to improve energy efficiency and reduce heating costs. In addition, the Boiler Upgrade Scheme offers households up to £7,500 towards the cost of installing a heat pump, making the switch to low-carbon heating even more affordable.

At Infinity Energy Organisation, we help households check eligibility, apply for grants, and manage the whole retrofit process from assessment to installation and aftercare.

3. Upgrade Your Heating with Renewable Technology

Switching to air source heat pumps or solar PV systems can significantly lower your long-term energy costs. According to the Energy Saving Trust, an air source heat pump could save up to £1,500 per year, depending on the type of heating system it replaces. Solar panels, particularly when paired with battery storage, allow you to generate and use your own clean energy, reducing reliance on the grid when costs are highest.

4. Insulate, Insulate, Insulate

One of the simplest and most effective ways to save money is by keeping the heat you pay for inside your home. Wall, loft and floor insulation, as well as double or triple glazing, can prevent heat loss and reduce the amount of energy you need to stay warm. Poorly installed insulation can cause more harm than good, so make sure your contractor is fully accredited.

5. Small Changes That Add Up

Not every solution requires a big investment. Simple steps such as:

Turning down your thermostat by 1°C (could save up to £100 a year)

Draught-proofing windows and doors

Using LED lightbulbs

Running appliances like dishwashers and washing machines on eco settings can all help cut energy costs.

6. Keep an Eye on Policy and Market Changes

With government pressure mounting to hit Net Zero by 2030, more funding and support schemes are expected. Councils are receiving millions in grant allocations, but many are not yet fully resourced to deliver. Being proactive, checking your EPC, exploring grant options, and seeking advice ensure you’re ready to benefit as schemes roll out.

Final Thoughts

While the rising price cap is a concern for households, there are many practical ways to take control of your energy use. From small, no-cost changes to bigger investments supported by grants, every step helps reduce bills and future-proof your home.

At Infinity Energy Organisation, our mission is to make homes warmer, greener, and more affordable to run. Whether it’s through insulation, renewables, or full project management of grant-funded upgrades, we’re here to help households across the UK save money this winter and beyond.