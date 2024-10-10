Cost conscious Brits can pocket £450 for Christmas by selling unwanted tech

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With almost 7 in 10 Brits already worried about affording the cost of Christmas, new research reveals people could boost their festive finances by almost £450 from recycling their unwanted tech.

With less than 80 days until the big day, Virgin Media O2’s research has found that 68% of Brits are desperate to make extra cash so they can afford gifts, days out and decorations.

Almost half (49%) say they’re expecting their Christmas spending to increase compared to last year, with nearly two thirds (65%) saying they need to find new ways to afford the Christmas season.

Brits are already making difficult decisions over how they’ll spend their money, with 70% planning to forego gifts for their friends, 49% cutting festive outings, and more than a fifth (22%) not travelling to see loved ones.

Donate unused devices with O2 Recycle

Cash for Christmas

The research found more than two thirds (67%) say they’d recycle their unwanted tech to make extra money, while 37% would sell an unwanted console, and a further 35% are willing to part with an old smartphone.

With two thirds keen to give their old electricals a second life as they could be used by someone else, the findings come ahead of International E-waste Day (Monday 14 October) which aims to raise awareness of electrical waste which is the fastest growing waste stream in the world.

According to the latest UN’s General E-Waste Monitor, in 2022, 62 billion kilograms of e-waste were generated globally – the equivalent of 1.55 million trucks filled with e-waste lined up along the Earth's equator.

Turning old devices into festive cheer

Virgin Media O2 can help Brits give their unwanted tech a second life with its O2 Recycle service where anyone - regardless of their mobile operator – has the opportunity to trade in their devices in return for cash.

People can send their unwanted tech to O2 Recycle with free postage where it will be repaired, refurbished and resold, or recycled – with zero parts going to landfill. The initiative accepts smartphones, tablets, wearables, earbuds, MacBooks and consoles.

Since its launch in 2009, O2 Recycle has recycled almost four million devices and paid out £347 million to consumers. Last year the initiative processed almost 180,000 devices which were saved from landfill by being resold as refurbished devices to customers, or recycled.

With the average UK home having four unused devices, people could cash in with their old tech and make around £446 in time for Christmas.

On average, O2 Recycle pays out:

£80.16 for consoles

£53.52 for earbuds

£205.17 for laptops or MacBooks

£136.46 for smartphones

£144.52 for tablets

£81.36 for wearables/smartwatches

Nicola Green from Virgin Media O2 said:

“Brits are sitting on a treasure trove of unused tech worth almost £450 which could earn them much needed extra cash in time for Christmas while also reducing e-waste.

“With our O2 Recycle service, anyone can send in their unwanted devices – from phones to laptops and consoles – and boost their festive finances. Meanwhile their old tech can be given a second life or recycled – with zero parts going to landfill.”

WALL-E on Virgin TV

To mark International E-waste Day and encourage families to talk about the importance of recycling and caring for the planet, Virgin Media O2 is making Disney Pixar hit animation, WALL-E, available at no extra cost for all Virgin TV customers via Channel 100.

The movie will be available to watch on Monday 14 October.