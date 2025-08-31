Cost of living help for families is welcome news

The cost of living crisis has hit families very hard with many having to make difficult decisions relating to what they eat, where they socialise and even think long and hard if it is beneficial for them to go out to work.

Amongst all the doom and gloom we’ve been hearing , there has been some good news from the Department for Education (DfE) , announcing that working families on free school meals can continue to access the Holiday Activities and Food ( HAF) programme which has just seen the announcement of £600 million to fund the programme from central government for the next three years,.

Research by Northumbria University outlining the critical importance of the Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme has been instrumental in the government’s decision to commit £600 million to the programme , as they highlighted through their research the widespread positive impacts on children’s health, social and educational wellbeing – from improving school attendance, motivation and educational attainment, to supporting social relationships, quality of life, and upward social mobility.

The HAF programme – for school-aged children from Reception to Year 11 – could helps parents to make savings of more than £800 a year, the DfE said, as a result of its investment into holiday clubs.

Children love to play, have fun and eat with friends.

The Coram Family and Childcare charity among others who been advocating for the HAF programme to be maintained after March 2026 so that disadvantaged children have childcare during school holidays.

Andrew Forsey, national director of Feeding Britain, said: “Today’s news will be welcomed by hundreds of thousands of parents across England.

In my work with children and young people I have seen the enormous benefits first hand, of the HAF programme in cities, villages and towns for children, young people and their families as well as for local services providing food and holiday activities to them.

The announcement on HAF programme finding comes as working parents in England will also be able to access 30 hours a week of funded childcare for children older than nine months from Monday.

Running in tandem with these investments is also, the recent announcement of £315 million to roll-out a National School Breakfast programme to an additional 500,000 primary school children in England.

These investments should be greatly welcomed and commended.

Every child and young person is entitled to equal opportunities and high quality provisions