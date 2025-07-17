Coventry ranks among UK’s top cities for disposable income, new study finds

a image showing a selection of British currency

Coventry has been named one of the top UK cities for disposable income, coming in second only to Newcastle in a new national ranking by specialist mortgage lender Pepper Money.

The research, which analysed average salaries, essential outgoings and cost of living across the country, reveals that couples who own a home in Coventry are left with an average of £1,331.11 in disposable income each month—offering some of the strongest financial headroom of any major UK city.

Only Newcastle (£1,471.27) ranks higher, while Edinburgh (£1,179.25) rounds out the top three.

Top UK Cities for Disposable Income (Couples Who Own a Home):

City Average monthly salary Total bills The average disposable income available Newcastle £2,775.69 £1,304 £1,471.27 Coventry £2,671.22 £1,340 £1,331.11 Edinburgh £2,760.42 £1,581 £1,179.25 Glasgow £2,439.84 £1,300 £1,140.18 Belfast £2,120.69 £1,100 £1,020.95 Nottingham £2,257.82 £1,241 £1,016.72 Liverpool £2,226.75 £1,248 £978.80 Sheffield £2,352.12 £1,381 £971.33 Leeds £2,334.59 £1,400 £934.48 Manchester £2,304.13 £1,418 £886.51 Birmingham £2,248.71 £1,378 £870.62 Bristol £2,544.44 £1,739 £805.84 Cardiff £2,176.08 £1,475 £700.66 Leicester £1,913.12 £1,349 £563.96 London £3,026.21 £2,585 £441.58

In cities like London, Bristol, Leicester, and Cardiff, single homeowners are unable to cover their monthly outgoings with their salary alone. In London, single homeowners are running at a monthly deficit of £1,382.

By contrast, Coventry’s strong balance of income and living costs puts it among the most affordable cities for homeowners in the UK.

Renters Feeling the Strain, But Coventry Still Offers Stability

While Coventry’s homeowners fare well, the study also looked at disposable income levels for renters. Across the country, Leicester and Bristol emerged as the most financially squeezed, with single renters in Bristol left with just £21 each month after bills and rent.

Cities like Newcastle, Coventry and Sheffield, however, continue to offer renters more financial headroom compared to other regions.

Debt Pressures Mounting for UK Households

The study also highlights a rise in credit card debt. With the average balance now at £2,572, many people are relying on credit to get by. Based on current levels of disposable income, it could take more than two years to pay off this balance at £100/month—assuming no additional debt is added.

With disposable income stretched thin, Pepper Money highlights how second charge mortgages (also known as a homeowner loan) can help households consolidating high-interest debt, and reduce monthly repayments, without giving up their existing mortgage deal. This can create extra breathing room to:

Pay off high-interest debt

Cover rising childcare or utility costs

Save for emergencies

However, Pepper Money encourages all homeowners to seek professional financial advice, as secured loans can increase the total amount repaid over time.

Methodology

Pepper Money analysed average salaries, essential outgoings, mortgage or rent payments, utility bills, and other living costs across UK cities. Disposable income was calculated as the amount left after these expenses, based on publicly available data as of July.