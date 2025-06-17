United Kingdom

Home Improvement Expert discusses the emotional cost of the “Bank of Mum and Dad” as more homebuyers show regret over their family’s help.

As property prices climb and mortgage affordability remains a barrier, more young buyers are turning to family for help. In fact, Wolf River Electric reports that 57% of mortgaged first-time buyers in 2023 received parental support: the highest since 2012. That’s up from 46% in 2022 and is projected to dip only slightly to 54% in 2024.

But while family support helps buyers get on the ladder faster, on average, six years earlier, it often comes with complications:

50% of buyers say parents interfered in the buying process

20% say they regret accepting the help altogether

Sons receive over £13,000 more than daughters on average (£65K vs £51K)

This is part of a bigger trend:

According to a 2021 research paper, 65% of first-time buyers in the UK received some form of support, compared to just 17% of moving owners. Financial gifts or loans were the most common, often accompanied by influence over property choice, budgeting, or renovation plans.

Family Help: Benefits vs. Drawbacks

Benefit Drawback Buy a home ~6 years earlier 20% regret the decision Receive £50k–£65k average support 50% report family interference in decisions Better mortgage eligibility Emotional tension & lack of autonomy

You may view the full and bigger data set from Wolf River’s research below:

Support Type All Purchasers (%) Entrants (%) Moving Owners (%) Any support ~32% ~65% ~17% Gift/loan ~18% ~33% ~13% Help getting mortgage ~3% ~5% ~2% Inheritance ~12% ~12% ~10% Parental home ~9% ~42% ~2% Parental home & finance ~7% ~17% ~5%

Supporting this, another research by Savilis found that:

2021 was the peak with 198000 assisted buyers

But the only 164,000 first-time buyers received family support but it is accounting for 57% of all mortgaged first-time buyers . The highest since 2012

of all . The highest since 2012 This figure is also 10% higher than in 2022 , indicating a recent increase in reliance on support

, indicating a recent increase in reliance on support Savills forecasts that as mortgage rates continue to fall, the need for family support will decline.

The proportion receiving help is projected to decrease from 57% in 2023 to 54% in 2024.

Year No of assisted FTBs Value of assistance (£ m) % family assisted (of all mortgages FTBs 2021 198,000 10,700 49% 2022 171,000 8,900 46% 2023 164,000 9,400 57% 2024* 163,000 9,300 54% 2025* 174,000 10,100 51% 2026* 170,000 10,100 50%

(*) predicted

“Young buyers aren’t just inheriting cash. They’re also inheriting expectations.

We’ve seen families nudge first-time buyers toward older homes that feel ‘nostalgic’ or ‘worth investing in,’ only for them to end up with massive heating bills, outdated insulation, and few upgrade options.

Family money can help you buy faster, but it also locks you into compromises on location, energy efficiency, and even who controls key decisions. We always recommend that buyers include a buffer for long-term costs like solar upgrades or efficiency retrofits to maintain financial independence after the sale,” says Home Improvement Expert, Justin Nielsenfrom Wolf River Electric.

Key Takeaways:

Widespread Support : One-third of all UK home purchases involve family help, especially among first-time buyers.

: One-third of all UK home purchases involve family help, especially among first-time buyers. Gender Gaps & Regret : Sons receive more support than daughters, and 1 in 5 recipients regret taking the help.

: Sons receive more support than daughters, and 1 in 5 recipients regret taking the help. Early Entry, Long-Term Tradeoffs : Family help lets you buy at 32 instead of 39, but often with added emotional baggage.

: Family help lets you buy at 32 instead of 39, but often with added emotional baggage. Parents Are Anxious Too: 59% of parents worry about their children’s ability to buy a home, and 25% feel guilty they can’t help more.

As interest rates gradually ease, reliance on family help may dip slightly, but the emotional toll, gender gaps, and financial implications will remain central to the homebuying conversation.