Data reveals one in six Brits feel stressed when trying to understand their finances

Tell us your news

Our personal finances can often be a common cause for stress and anxiety. And, with access to mental health services reportedly experiencing a rise of 61% over the past 12 months, exactly how closely are our financial concerns really linked to our well-being?

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New research from Shepherds Friendly has shown that approximately one in six (15%) feel stressed when trying to understand their finances, with this figure rising to 26% among 25-34-year-olds.

One of the best ways to provide ourselves with a financial safety net is to consider the benefits of income protection, a type of insurance that can provide people with financial support if they’re unable to work due to illness or injury

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, data has shown just how few Brits have income protection, despite it being able to cover those who cannot work due to mental health reasons:

Young adults are more likely to miss work due to poor mental health with wider studies finding that 34% of 18–24-year-olds took time off last year for mental health reasons, over double the rate of over-55s (15%).

However, Shepherds Friendly’s data has shown that just 14% (one in six) have income protection, meaning 86% of Brits are putting themselves at risk financially if they find themselves unable to work due to illness or injury.

Only 15% of 35-44-year-olds have income protection despite being the demographic that is also the most likely age group to have a mortgage.

11% of women have income protection compared to 17% of men, meaning women are more likely to be putting themselves at risk financially.

Almost a third (29%) of Brits regretted not taking out income protection insurance.

There’s also a common misconception that income protection only covers physical injuries. In fact, it can also replace part of your income if you’re off work due to a mental health condition, helping ease both financial and emotional pressure.

Caroline Payne, Acting Head of Sales at Shepherds Friendly explains: "It’s important to remember that protecting your income is also protecting your wellbeing. Income protection can ease the financial pressure if you're ever unable to work due to mental health challenges.

"Below are some additional practical steps you can take to feel more financially secure and reduce the stress that money worries can bring."

Eight practical ways to feel more in control of your money:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Set realistic spending and saving goals: “Take time to review your income and essential expenses, then create achievable monthly goals for saving and spending. Breaking your finances into manageable chunks helps you stay in control and avoid feeling overwhelmed.”

2. Use ISAs to make the most of tax-free saving opportunities: “Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) let you earn interest tax-free, helping your money grow faster. Whether it’s a cash ISA for easy access savings or a stocks and shares ISA for long-term growth, taking advantage of your annual ISA allowance can make a real difference.”

3. Prioritise protection like income protection insurance: “Financial setbacks can cause huge stress. Income protection insurance ensures you still receive a regular income if you're unable to work due to illness or injury, helping you maintain financial stability when life throws a curveball.”

4. Build an emergency fund: “Aim to set aside three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a secure, easily accessible place such as a savings account. Knowing you have a financial cushion for unforeseen events like car repairs or unexpected utility bills can bring real peace of mind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Track your spending: “Using budgeting apps or simply checking your statements regularly can help you spot patterns, cut back on non-essential expenses, and stay focused on your goals. Small savings add up over time.”

6. Automate your savings: “Setting up automatic transfers to your savings account each payday means you’re prioritising saving without even thinking about it. It’s a simple way to stay consistent and grow your savings painlessly.”

7. Tackle high-interest debts first: “High-interest debts like credit cards can be a major source of anxiety. Focus on paying these down first, either by paying more than the minimum payment or consolidating debts into a lower-interest option if possible.”

8. Talk to a financial adviser if needed: “Sometimes a fresh perspective can help. Financial advisers can help you form a tailored money-management plan that fits your situation, spot opportunities you might have missed, and reassure you that you're on the right path.”