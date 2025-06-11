Diabetes Week: new longevity solution aims to support people with diabetes tackle life insurance challenges

As Diabetes Week approaches, Blueberry Life is shedding light on the difficulties faced by people with diabetes when it comes to securing life insurance. The UK-based insurtech company has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help make life insurance more accessible and equitable for those living with chronic conditions like diabetes.

With over 5 million people in the UK living with diabetes, many face significant barriers when trying to obtain life insurance. Traditional providers often impose higher premiums or exclude people with diabetes altogether, leaving them and their families financially vulnerable.

Dr. Karan Mehta, founder and CEO of Blueberry Life, understands these challenges from his previous role as a doctor - “For years, I’ve seen individuals with diabetes struggle to get the life insurance they deserve. At Blueberry Life, we are offering a solution to this by combining AI-powered underwriting with a proactive approach to health. We’re giving people with diabetes a fair chance at protection and a healthier, longer life.”

Blueberry Life is turning this outdated model on its head. With Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) approval and the backing of Shepherds Friendly, the company has already gained significant market traction. The firm has grown 790% in active policyholders in 2024, has the UK’s first online-only sign-up form for chronic patients and a proprietary AI-driven underwriting algorithm setting a new standard for life insurance.

The company’s mission goes beyond insurance—by integrating precision healthcare with protection products, it aims to help individuals extend their lives and health span while securing their financial future. The insurtech will provide tools to support healthy living, prevent diseases (including diabetes), and assist with managing existing conditions, further empowering individuals to take control of their health and secure financial protection for their loved ones. This is not just an insurance product—it’s a longevity subscription designed to empower individuals to live their healthiest lives.

Blueberry Life’s crowdfunding campaign is now live, giving investors the chance to be part of a movement to redefine life insurance for those who need it most.