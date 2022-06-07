Pet ownership has surged in the UK since the Covid pandemic as more people sought companionship from a furry friend after months of lockdown.
Around 3.2 million more pets were bought by households during lockdowns over the past two years, according to Pet Food Manufacturers Association, and there are now around 12 million cats and 12 million dogs in homes across the UK.
The demand for dog ownership increased after coronavirus restrictions forced people to spend more time at home, with pets helping to ease the feeling of loneliness following long periods of isolation for many.
But while pups can offer a great source of companionship, pet ownership also comes with a lot of responsibilities attached.
Keeping a pet pooch involves much more than just handling a dog’s day-to-day needs, and those who aren’t aware of what is expected as an owner could risk landing in trouble with the authorities and incurring a hefty fine.
If you are a dog owner, or planning to welcome a pup into your home, it is important to be aware of these nine laws.
