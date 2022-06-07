3. Dogs must be kept under control

It is against the law to allow a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public or private space. A dog is out of control if it injures someone, makes someone worried it might injure them, or attacks someone’s animal. An unlimited fine or six month prison sentence can be issued (or both) if a dog is out of control, and owners may be banned from having a dog in the future. If you let your dog injure someone you can be sent to prison for up to five years or fined (or both).