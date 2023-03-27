More than eight million households will receive the payment this spring

Millions of households across the UK will receive a £301 cost of living payment this spring.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has confirmed that the payment will be sent to eligible households between 25 April and 17 May.

It is the first instalment of three payments totalling up to £900 to help those on means-tested benefits with rising bills.

Millions of households will receive a £301 cost of living payment this spring (Composite: Mark Hall / Adobe)

More than eight million households are set to receive the payment this spring. To be eligible, households must be claiming one of the following benefits:

Universal Credit

Pension Credit

Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

The payment will be issued automatically and directly to those who are eligible, meaning claimants do not need to apply or do anything to receive it. The payment reference for bank accounts will be “DWP COLP”, along with the claimant’s national insurance number.

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said: “These payments will give a financial boost to more than eight million households as we continue to wrap our arms around the most vulnerable, while the best way we can protect people from high costs is to halve inflation by the end of this year.”

In general, to be eligible for the new £301 payment, someone must have been entitled to a payment of a qualifying benefit within a certain timeframe.

For Universal Credit, if someone had an assessment period ending between 26 January 2023 and 25 February 2023 that resulted in an entitlement to money, they will also be entitled to the £301 payment. For other DWP means-tested benefits, people generally should have received a payment between 26 January and 25 February 2023 to qualify.

The DWP is also encouraging low income pensioners not already getting pension credit to check their eligibility, as they can still qualify for the £301 payment if they make a successful backdated pension credit application by 19 May.

Households on low incomes are also being encouraged to contact their local council to see what support is available for essential food and energy costs through the household support fund.

Those who are eligible for the £301 payment solely through tax credits and are not eligible through DWP means-tested benefits, will be paid by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) shortly after DWP payments start. HMRC will publish specific details of when payments will be made to these people. More information is available on the government website.

There will also be further payments worth £150 for eligible people with disabilities and £300 for pensioners due later this year, meaning some people will receive up to £1,350 in direct payments.