The Department of Work and Pensions has issued new guidance to anyone invited to attend a health-related benefit assessment.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Department for Work and Pensions figures show that 2,660 households with three or more children in Doncaster were receiving Universal Credit in April

The DWP and assessment providers have put a range of measures in place so that face-to-face consultations can take place safely in Scotland, England and Wales, while the nation learns to live with coronavirus.

While restrictions have been relaxed for some time now, precautions remain in place for people attending in-person consultations for:

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work Capability Assessment (WCA)

If you are claiming Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) or Universal Credit

Personal Independence Payment (PIP)

Industrial Injuries Disablement Benefit (IIDB)

Other benefits that require a health assessment delivered by Centre for Health and Disability Assessments (CHDA).

The guidance also urges claimants to read the in-person assessment letter prior to their appointment as it will contain extra information about helping to protect themselves and others from Covid-19. The requirements include staying at home and avoiding contact with people in certain circumstances if you have symptoms.

How do I attend an in-person consultation?

The DWP recommends that people should keep their face coverings on during assessments as those carrying out the assessment may wear a face mask and sometimes other Personal Protective Equipment such as gloves and aprons.

DWP issues new warning to people on PIP, Universal Credit and ESA (PA Wire/PA Images)

The government department said: “Do not attend your assessment if you or anyone coming with you has symptoms of Covid-19 or has tested positive for Covid-19.”