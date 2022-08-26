Ofgem has announced that their energy price cap for UK households will rise by 80%

The UK is experiencing a cost of living crisis which has seen energy prices rise to new highs.

Ofgem has announced that its energy price cap will increase by 80% from October 1.

Soaring energy prices will have a devastating effect on households already struggling to make ends meet.

Ofgem’s latest price cap increase is causing concern, with Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis saying it will lead to deaths this winter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the energy price cap and how much it has increased per kilowatt (kwh).

Ofgem have announced the energy cap will see an 80% increase this October (Pic: AFP via Getty Images)

What is the energy price cap?

The energy price cap was created to regulate the energy sector.

It stops energy companies from charging excessive bills and making huge profits.

It launched in 2019 and gives energy suppliers a cap on how much they can charge customers on their tariffs.

The cap was originally updated every six months, but with the soaring cost of fuel, this has been shortened to every three months, meaning household bills are regularly rising.

How does the energy price cap work?

The energy price cap gives energy suppliers a limit on how much they can charge their customers.

These prices are calculated by each kWh of electricity and gas the household has to pay.

There are also standing charges, which is a fixed daily fee to supply the household with energy, even if they do not use it.

There can be regional differences, there currently is no energy price cap in Northern Ireland.

(Graphic: Mark Hall)

What is the energy price cap for October 2022?

Ofgem have announced that the energy price cap will see a hike of 80% in October.

On 1 October the cap will increase from £1,971 to £3,549.

The soaring prices will hit households who are already struggling with high inflation rates admist the cost of living crisis.

Chief executive of Ofgem, Jonathan Brearley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We know the massive impact this price cap increase will have on households across Britain and the difficult decisions consumers will now have to make. I talk to customers regularly and I know that today’s news will be very worrying for many.”

Money saving expert Martin Lewis has warned that such steep prices will lead to deaths this winter.

Lewis said: “I’ve been accused of catastrophising about the energy hikes that have now come true.”

He added: “More help is desperately needed for poorest or people will die this winter due to unaffordability of an 80 per cent so far energy price cap hike.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter calling out the price hike, saying the energy price cap “must be cancelled” as it is now “simply unaffordable for millions”.

Sturgeon said: “This rise must be cancelled, with the UK gov and energy companies then agreeing a package to fund the cost of a freeze over a longer period, coupled with fundamental reform of the energy market.”

What is the Ofgem price cap in kWh?

Ofgem have confirmed that from 1 October, a typical customer who pays by direct debit will be charged 52p per kWh for electricity, with a standing charge of 46p per day.

For gas customers this has increased to 15p per kWh with a standing charge of 28p per day.

(graphic: Mark Hall/NationalWorld)

How much will energy prices rise?

Ofgem have declined to offer predictions for January’s price cap as the market is “too volatile”.

However, consultancy firm Cornwall Insight has predicted that the cap could peak at £5,341 in April 2023.

Could I end up paying more than the price cap?

The price cap is an estimated cost based on the average UK household and is not a cap on your bills.

Ofgem have explained that the price cap is “not a cap on customers’ overall energy bills, which will still rise or fall in line with their energy consumption.”

They explain: “The price cap is a cap on a unit of gas and electricity, with standing charges taken into account.”