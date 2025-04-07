Expert reveals how to get a boiler for free

See if you qualify for a free boiler today.

From this month onwards, the price of energy for households will rise by an average of 6%. Given the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, people across the country will be left worrying about their finances.

Now, imagine that your boiler packs up, and you need to buy a new one. You will then have what would seem like an impossible task in finding hundreds of pounds for a replacement. But what if I were to tell you that there is a way you can get a boiler for free using a boiler grant?

Well, the Energy Company Obligation (EC04 Scheme) allows low-income UK residents to obtain a new boiler, among other energy-saving measures, for free. Joshua Houston, Boiler Expert at GreenMatch has revealed more below.

What is the scheme?

The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme is a UK government initiative designed to help low-income households improve the energy efficiency of their homes. Energy companies fund the scheme and aim to reduce carbon emissions and tackle fuel poverty by providing financial assistance for energy-efficient home improvements.

This is the 4th iteration of the Energy Company Obligation, set to end in 2028, with a 5th one potentially on the way in the future. The primary focus of the ECO schemes is to provide free boiler grants to eligible households in the UK (sadly, this excludes Northern Ireland).

Who qualifies for the boiler grant?

So, who qualifies for a boiler grant? You must meet certain criteria to be eligible:

You must be a homeowner or a private tenant, and your current boiler must be from before 2005.

You must receive certain benefits, such as Pension Credit, Child Tax Credit, or Universal Credit.

Your home must have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or below and connected to the gas mains supply. You can use an existing EPC rating, get a new energy performance certificate, or inquire with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The house must not have any extensions completed as of 1 April 2022.

In addition to free boiler grants, the ECO scheme also offers funding for other energy-efficient home improvements, such as insulation, heating controls, and renewable energy systems. The aim is to help households reduce their energy bills, improve the comfort of their homes, and contribute to the UK's target of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Can you get a boiler for free?

If you're wondering whether you can get a free boiler grant, the answer could be yes. You may be eligible for financial assistance through the UK government's Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme.

So, to qualify for a free boiler grant, you must meet certain eligibility criteria. The table below provides an overview of the different types of households that may be eligible for a free boiler grant under the ECO scheme:

Joshua Houston, Boiler Expert at GreenMatch:‘’This boiler grant could help thousands across the country. Especially people who have already been affected by government cuts to spending. It’s important that if you are eligible, you take advantage of the situation. Prepare your home, so when the cold weather returns, you are ready.’’