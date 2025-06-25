Expert warns that ignoring your boiler in summer could cost you £500

Ensure that you aren't left with a hefty bill this summer.

Summer has arrived, which will bring even longer days and warmer temperatures to the UK. This will result in many thinking that they can forget about their boiler for the next three months. However, this could end up potentially costing you thousands in damages.

It’s essential that you maintain your boiler all year round; not doing so can cause components to break down, which will leave you with a hefty bill. Summer can also be a good time to get the best deal on boiler servicing in order to prepare yourself for the colder months later in the year.

To address this issue further, David Holmes, Boiler Expert at WhatPrice, has below revealed five reasons why you shouldn’t ignore your boiler during the summer months.

Prevents internal components from seizing up

During the summer, your boiler can become inactive for a considerable amount of time. This can cause internal components like the pump and diverter valve to stick and stop functioning correctly, which could leave you facing a hefty repair bill (£400 - £600). To avoid this, run your boiler once a fortnight to ensure that these parts remain lubricated and in good working order.

Identifies issues early

Issues relating to your boiler can arise over the summer; identifying these early will allow you to prepare for the colder months. For example, if money is a problem, it will give you time to save up, as you won’t need the fix to happen right away. Common issues to look out for include strange noises, pressure loss and leaks. Noticing a minor issue early will save you from having to deal with a major problem later down the line.

Good time for servicing

Summer is a good time to get your boiler serviced, because there is less demand. This means engineers are more readily available and might be willing to do boiler services at a discounted price. This depends on the engineer, but at the very least, you will likely get faster appointments along with the peace of mind that your boiler system is in good working order and is completely safe.

Ensures hot water supply

You might not need your boiler to heat your home during the warmer months, but many combi boilers also provide hot water. This is essential for washing up, cleaning and showering, which is part of our everyday lives. Neglecting your boiler could leave you without hot water, which will have a significant impact on your cleanliness and hygiene.

Avoids warranty or insurance issues

Make sure to check your boiler's warranty terms; it might require you to have an annual summer service. If this is missed, then this will invalidate your warranty, leaving you uncovered in the event that something goes wrong.

David Holmes, Boiler Expert at WhatPrice:

‘’I get it; boilers can be a massive annoyance during the colder months of the year. However, don’t think you can forget about them now it’s warmer. Looking after it now will make your life easier when winter returns later this year.

Being prepared won’t just allow you to avoid any surprises; it can also save you money. A major boiler fault can cost well over £1,000, so looking after your boiler is key.’’