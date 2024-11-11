Fakeaway night: Quarter of Brits give up takeaways in as costs bite

The latest victim of the cost-of-living crisis is our favourite weekend takeaways, according to a new survey, with as many as a quarter (24 percent) saying they’ve had no choice but to give them up completely.

One in twenty Brits have even deleted the apps and numbers from their phones, in order to avoid temptation.

Yet we’re a resourceful bunch, with 25 percent saying they like to recreate their favourite takeaways at home, to save the pennies.

And a juicy BURGER emerged as the nation’s go-to FAKEAWAY, with 39 percent opting to rustle the fast food favourite up from scratch in their home.

Other tasty meals Brits are turning their hand to in their kitchens are fish and chips (31 percent), chicken tikka masala (29 percent) and sweet and sour chicken (21 percent).

While 17 percent are making their own fajitas, and 12 percent are turning their hand to making pizza from scratch, according to the poll of 2,000 Brits, by Rustlers as part of their “Give your night in a boost campaign.”

For those Brits who are still ordering in, half (44 percent) are regularly disappointed with what turns up, with missing items topping the list of takeaway induced rages, followed by lengthy delivery times (34 percent) and tepid food (32 percent)

A quarter of Brits get peeved when food is overpriced, while family taking AGES to decide what to order (22 percent), stingy portions (19 percent) and sauce leaking out from the bag (15 percent) also leave us gutted.

Rebecca Simpkin, Senior Brand Manager, at Rustlers UK said: “It’s clear that while the nation loves the thrill of a takeaway, more people are tired of spending a fortune to be disappointed with what arrives. Our Give Your Night in a Boost campaign is all about encouraging people to try a fake-away, to have a convenient, hassle-free night in.”

When it comes to what to watch with your takeaway or fakeaway - an action thriller (30 percent), romantic comedy (25 percent), horror film (23 percent) or drama (22 percent) are the go-to choices.

FRUGAL BRITS’ TOP FAKEAWAY DISHES

Burgers 39%

Fish and chips 31%

Chicken Tikka Masala 29%

Sweet and Sour Chicken 21%

Fajitas 17%

Pie and mash 15%

Fried chicken 15%

Chicken Korma 14%

Pepperoni pizza 12%

Chicken Chow Mein 11%