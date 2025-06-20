Farewell to Father of the Bride finance: the new engagement norm as couples save smarter

New research from NatWest shows savvy saver couples are rewriting wedding traditions and delaying their big day to self-fund without support from their parents

UK couples now spend an average of two years and four months engaged, with one in ten (9%) opting for engagements lasting five years or more

81% of couples say they would rather delay their wedding than get into debt or borrow to fund it, new research by NatWest reveals

An overwhelming 69% disagree that father of the bride should pay for the wedding

25% say they would spend less than a month’s salary on an engagement ring

Many couples are consciously “going it alone”, with 65% not relying on parents’ financial support

The days of the father of the bride forking out for expensive weddings could be well and truly behind us as modern couples opt for longer engagements so they can save and self-fund their nuptials.

A new report reveals that the average duration of marriage engagements in the UK is now two years and four months, whilst almost one in ten (9%) opt for engagements of five years or more in order to spend more time planning and saving for their wedding.

The research of 2,000 British adults, commissioned by NatWest, reveals that a new generation of couples are adopting a more financially independent approach to wedding planning upending some long-standing traditions.

The idea that the “father of the bride” pays is being quietly retired, with an overwhelming 7 in 10 (69%) disagreeing that they should be paying for the wedding.

Favouring finances over flamboyance, Brits are ditching the rule of thumb that suggest an engagement ring should cost three months’ salary. A majority (54%) say 0-2 months’ wages is sufficient to purchase a ring, with a significant 25% saying they would spend less than a month’s salary.

While weddings are undeniably more expensive than a generation ago, couples aren’t letting that hold them back – they’re simply planning smarter. Over a quarter (26%) of those surveyed said they’re choosing to delay their wedding specifically to save and spend on their own terms, instead of relying on outside support.

NatWest's research also reveals a mindset shift that reflects changing attitudes toward financial independence, long-term planning and intergenerational money dynamics.

Half of those surveyed said they did or would receive financial help from their parents, although 60% of couples say they don’t feel comfortable asking parents for it.

Many couples today are also consciously “going it alone”, with 65% of those not relying on parent's financial support saying they felt it was important to fund the day themselves as part of establishing their financial independence. 86% of those polled also agree that they would be happy to have a low-cost wedding if it meant they could reach their financial goals sooner and without family support.

This insight comes as part of broader work by NatWest exploring how money moves across generations — from weddings to homeownership — and how products like its Family Backed Mortgage are helping families adapt and thrive in changing circumstances.

Mo Watts, Savings Expert at NatWest commented: “We’re seeing a new generation of couples who are taking control of their finances and planning their weddings on their own terms, with 7 in 10 disagreeing that the father of the bride should pay for the wedding. They’re responding to changing trends with smart, forward-thinking strategies, from longer engagement timelines to joint savings and creative budgeting. At NatWest, we’re proud to support these savvy savers, offering the tools and guidance to help them feel financially confident so they can build towards their future together. Setting a Savings Goal or using tools like a Budget Tracker can equally make it easier to stay on top of the planning and reduce financial stress in the lead-up to the big day.”

For couples looking to plan their wedding without breaking the bank, NatWest’s Savings Goal Tool offers practical tips, budget-setting support, and step-by-step guidance to help them stay financially on track throughout the process.

Couples’ Smart Saving Strategies

This new wave of wedding planning has sparked more financial intentionality, with couples embracing savvy habits to make their dream day a reality.

More than a third (37%) of couples polled have opened joint saving accounts to manage wedding expenses together, whilst 36% are choosing to save their money by opting to host their dream day during off-peak seasons and dates, saving an estimated average of £3,300 on venues and catering by doing so.

For others, creativity has been key to saving. From home décor and invitations to hand-crafted cakes, over three quarters (78%) of couples revealed they are finding artful ways to keep costs down whilst adding a personal touch to their special day.

Whilst some wedding rules have quietly being broken, many are reverting back to simple and traditional set ups to be able to fund their nuptials independently, with 37% favouring a local wedding and only 10% saving up for an experience-driven or destination wedding.

Today’s engaged couples are part of a generation that are highly informed, budget-conscious and keen to avoid starting married life in debt, with over 81% saying they would rather delay their wedding than get into debt or borrow to fund it.

How Engagements Vary Across The UK

The research reveals significant regional variation in how couples are navigating wedding finances.

In London, where living costs and venue prices are typically highest, couples are reigning in on ‘the big white wedding’, with 27% of Londoners working to save only a maximum of £10,000 for a wedding, versus Northern Ireland, where the average wedding fund goal is £21,000.

Whilst only 5% of Londoners would have a 4–5-year engagement, 13% of couples in Scotland said they would be happy to do so and embrace a long engagement, prioritising saving and other financial goals.