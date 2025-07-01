Financial uncertainty drives growth in pre-paid direct cremation plans with Celebration of Life

Planning ahead in times of volatility provides peace of mind

Amid continued financial turbulence, more consumers are choosing to secure their futures with pre-paid direct cremation plans, says leading national direct cremation funeral plan provider Celebration of Life.

In recent years, families have faced relentless financial pressures—from rising cost of living and swingeing energy costs and wage stagnation to geopolitical shocks and government policy changes. As uncertainty persists, many are looking for ways to protect their families from future expenses—especially when it comes to two of life’s certainties: death and taxes.

Celebration of Life says the wider economic circumstances are leading more people to take advantage of pre-paid funeral plans and lock them in at today’s prices.

Unheard of in the UK little over a decade ago direct cremations are among the fastest growing type of funeral in the country.

Direct cremation, which includes no formal service, no church, cars, mourners or flowers, now accounts for one in five funerals, according to SunLife’s Cost of Dying Report 2024. The report also found that 89% of those who chose direct cremation held a separate gathering—like a wake or private meal—to celebrate their loved one’s life.

Peter Shuttleworth, General Manager at Celebration of Life, says demand continues to rise as people seek both financial peace of mind and flexibility in how their lives are commemorated.

“Every day my colleagues are taking enquiries from new customers who are keen to find out more about direct cremation and the service we offer and we’re hearing regularly from people exploring direct cremation for the first time.

“With interest rates dipping, many realise their savings aren’t working as hard—and pre-paying for something they’ll inevitably need makes good financial sense.

“For some, it may be many years before the plan is used. But by locking in now, they’re avoiding future price hikes—potentially saving thousands of pounds. Once their wishes are set, they gain peace of mind knowing their families won’t face financial stress or uncertainty when the time comes.”

Over the past 21 years, UK funeral costs have risen by 134%, outpacing consumer inflation, which has grown by 75% over the same period. Yet, only two in five people plan ahead – leaving one in five families struggling to cover costs when the time arrives.

Founded in 2019, Celebration of Life is the UK’s only specialist direct cremation provider. Its fully inclusive pre-paid plans come with no hidden fees, and the team supports families by sharing cremation details and ensuring ashes are either returned in a biodegradable urn or respectfully buried.

As part of its commitment to sustainability, the company also plants a tree for every cremation performed.