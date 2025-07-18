First time buyers take charge: How Brits are making homeownership happen in 2025

First time buyers take charge

Despite ongoing financial challenges, first time buyers across the UK are showing resilience and adaptability in their efforts to get on the property ladder.

A new survey of over 2,200 aspiring homeowners, conducted by Share to Buy, highlights how buyers are actively finding ways to overcome barriers - particularly by turning to government backed schemes such as Shared Ownership.

Jade Turnstill, Head of Brand and Content at Share to Buy comments: “There’s a real sense of determination among those looking to buy. People aren’t giving up; they’re getting smarter, more strategic, and finding tangible ways to make homeownership a reality, even in tough conditions.”

The survey found that 83% of renters are more motivated to buy because of rising rent costs. With affordability pressures growing, 79% are primarily saving for a deposit on a home, and over half have been saving for between one and five years.

Interestingly, 57% of respondents plan to buy on their own, showing a strong independent streak among younger buyers. Many also have a clear timeline with 40% hoping to purchase within six months.

With high property prices and deposit requirements, 75% of respondents said they couldn’t afford to buy a home on the open market without support from a housing scheme. Shared Ownership is the most recognised option, with 95% aware of it and 87% open to using a scheme as an alternative to traditional buying.

The desire to own something long term and build security is a clear theme. Many see buying as an investment in their future - in fact, 88% said they see homeownership as more important than a pension.

What buyers are looking for goes beyond just bricks and mortar. Energy efficiency is on the radar for almost 65% of respondents, reflecting growing climate awareness and a desire for long term savings on utility bills.

While buying a home can initially feel confusing and nerve wracking, optimism shines through once buyers understand their options. They're actively educating themselves, using digital tools and social media to explore properties, take virtual tours, and find vital information with over 45% now relying on social media to support their property search.

While 69% believe more government support is still needed to help first time buyers, the survey also showed that buyers aren’t waiting around. Instead, they’re using platforms like Share to Buy to find clarity and direction.

Jade Turnstill, Head of Brand and Content at Share to Buy, comments: “Recent increased demand for rental homes and a shortage of housing stock has contributed to rapidly rising rents across the country. Once considered an affordable alternative to buying a property, renting privately is no longer a viable option for many.”

“Share to Buy is the home of Shared Ownership, Rent to Buy, Deposit Unlock and a number of other schemes designed to help aspiring homeowners find their space. Our recent survey highlights the need for more accessible, affordable housing options which can help buyers reduce their monthly costs.”

The data paints a hopeful picture: first time buyers are not giving up - they’re evolving. Whether saving solo, exploring Shared Ownership, or leaning into digital tools, they’re finding ways forward.