Shoppers buying value range groceries have faced soaring costs in recent months - with one shop increasing the price of a value range item by 177% in August.

More than 140 different value range grocery items got more expensive at UK supermarkets last month.

NationalWorld has been tracking prices across supermarket value ranges since April, with August seeing the highest number of price rises to date.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were 144 price increases recorded across 598 items we were able to gather price data for at the start of August and the start of September – meaning almost a quarter (24%) of items had price hikes imposed on them.

On average, the items that saw price rises went up by 12.4%, with snapshots taken on 2 August and 5 September.

Value range products have continued to get more expensive, with the cost of one product jumping by 177% in just one month (Image: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg)

Items from Aldi, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco are included in our tracker – with one shop increasing prices on almost a third of their offering last month.

In August we revealed how supermarkets had raised prices on their basic food and drink ranges faster than the overall rate of inflation between April and June.

Read on for the full list of value range products that saw price increases last month.

What brands are included?

NationalWorld’s research covers more than 750 grocery products from the value ranges at each supermarket.

At Asda these were the Smart Price and Farm Stores brands, which are currently being replaced with a new range called Just Essentials.

Aldi meanwhile has an Everyday Essentials line – although many products that are not part of this specific range have a price point similar to budget line items at other supermarkets – while Morrisons is home to Morrisons Savers.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s both ditched their value lines in recent years, replacing them with a collection of in-house brands in an effort to keep up with German rivals Aldi and Lidl.

At Tesco these include Ms. Molly’s (confectionery and treats), Stockwell & Co (food cupboard essentials) and Creamfields (dairy products).

Sainsbury’s meanwhile boasts Hubbard Foodstores (stock cupboard essentials), J. James and Family (fresh and frozen meat and fish) and Stamford Street (chilled products such as ready meals), among others.

What types of products are getting more expensive?

Among the items most likely to see price rises between August and September were cheese (23 out of 38 items tracked, or 61%) and milk-based products (nine out of 15, or 60%).

The latter does not contain milk itself (of which there are no value range products) but covers custard, cream, and desserts like trifles and mousses.

Many value range cheese products have now seen price rises for several consecutive months.

Price rises were also common across jams and other preserves as well as fresh vegetables and baked goods such as biscuits and cakes.

Some of the sharpest rises were found at Sainsbury’s – cooking bacon was up 177%, and muesli by 60%. Tesco meanwhile imposed a 70% increase on marmalade.

Aldi

Aldi raised the prices of 12 products out of the 45 items (27%) we were able to take snapshots of on both 2 August and 5 September. Many more products were unavailable or out of stock on the website, with no price listed.

Only two products saw price decreases, while three items increased for at least the second month in a row.

The average rise for those that became more expensive was 9.3%.

The items that saw price rises in August, ranked by percentage increase, are:

Everyday Essentials Carrots 1.5kg – 49p up to 58p, rise of 18% (had been 45p in April)

Everyday Essentials Brown Onions 1kg – 49p up to 55p, rise of 12% (Was previously 50p before being reduced to 49p)

Everyday Essentials 8 Sausage Rolls 480g – 85p up to 95p, rise of 12%

Everyday Essentials Potatoes 2.5kg – 89p up to 99p, rise of 11%

Everyday Essentials 15 Cheesy Singles 255g – 64p up to 70p, rise of 9% (was previously 75p before being dropped to 64p during July)

Everyday Essentials 10 Mild Cheddar Slices 200g – £1.09 up to £1.19, rise of 9% (had been 99p between April and July)

Everyday Essentials Light Mozzarella 200g – 45p up to 49p, rise of 9% (had been 43p between April and July)

Everyday Essentials Mozzarella 200g – 45p up to 49p, rise of 9% (had been 43p between April and July)

Everyday Essentials Grated Mozzarella 500g – £2.25 up to £2.40, rise of 7% (had been £2.49 before being dropped to £2.25 in July)

Everyday Essentials Grated Cheddar 500g – £2.25 up to £2.40, rise of 7% (had been £2.49 before being dropped to £2.25 in July)

Everyday Essentials Plums 400g – 65p up to 68p, rise of 5% (had been 59p in April before rising to 62p in June and 69p in July)

Everyday Essentials Easy Peelers 600g – 72p up to 75p, rise of 4% (had been 69p between April and May)

Asda

At Asda, there were 53 price rises among 171 items we were tracking – 31% of its offering.

Only two items came down in price, and four went up for at least two months running.

There was one example of so-called shrinkflation, where a product was replaced by a smaller version which was more expensive in weight terms.

Shoppers could previously buy a 12 pack of maize snacks for 95p, but this has now been replaced by a six pack for 62p. That is the equivalent of a 31% price rise in terms of cost per gram of product.

The average rise for all the items that became more expensive was 8.1%.

Items that saw price rises in August, ranked by percentage increase, are:

Smart Price Assorted maize Snacks 12x16g – previously 95p for a multi pack of 12 16g bags, now 62p for a pack of six 16g bags, the equivalent of a 31% price rise per gram

Just Essentials Macaroni Cheese 400g – £1.18 up to £1.35, rise of 14%

Just Essentials Sweet & Sour Chicken ready meal 400g – £1.20 up to £1.35, rise of 13%

Just Essentials Chilli Con Carne & Rice ready meal 400g – £1.20 up to £1.35, rise of 13%

Just Essentials 8 Pork Sausage Rolls 480g – 88p up to 98p, rise of 11% (was 85p between April and May)

Just Essentials Ready to Serve Custard 385g – 36p up to 40p, rise of 11% (was 30p in April and 33p in May)

Just Essentials Round Lettuce – 45p up to 50p, rise of 11% (was 42p in April and May)

Just Essentials Cheese & Onion Pasty 150g – 37p up to 41p, rise of 11%

Smart price tea bags 40pk – 28p up to 31p, rise of 11%

Just Essentials Medium Roast Instant Coffee 100G – 75p up to 83p, rise of 11% (had been 70p in April and May)

Just Essentials Crunchy Peanut Butter 340g – 85p up to 94p, rise of 11%

Just Essentials cooked ham slices 125g – 58p up to 64p, rise of 10% (had been 86p in April before dropping to 58p)

Just Essentials chocolate hazelnut spread 400g – 88p up to 97p, rise of 10%

Just Essentials Kitchen Roll 2 Rolls – 99p up to £1.09, rise of 10%

Just Essentials Single Cheese Slices 200g – 50p ip to 55p, rise of 10% (had been 59p before dropping to 50p in June)

Just Essentials chocolate mousses 6x60g – 60p up to 66p, rise of 10%

Smart Price Fine Cut Orange Marmalade 454g – 30p up to 33p, rise of 10% (had been 27p in April)

Smart price dried mixed fruit 500g – £1 up to £1.10, rise of 10% (had been £1.06 between April and June before dropping to £1)

Smart Price 4 Minced Beef and Onion Pies 4x120g – £1 up to £1.10, rise of 10%

Just Essentials 3 Strawberry Trifles 3x113 – 90p up to 99p, rise of 10% (had been 85p between April and May)

Just Essentials fruit fromage frais 12 x 55g – 80p up to 88p, rise of 10% (had been 75p in June and July)

Smart price 20 sausages 907g – £1.10 up to £1.21, rise of 10% (had been £1 between April and May)

Just Essentials Chocolate & Nut Muesli Bars – 61p up to 67p, rise of 10%

Smart Price Coleslaw 300g – 41p up to 45p, rise of 10% (was 37p between April and May)

Just Essentials Minced Beef & Vegetable Pasty 150g – 41p up to 45p, rise of 10% (was 37p between April and May)

Just Essentials strawberry jam 454g – 31p up to 34p, rise of 10% (was 28p in April)

Just Essentials Pasta Shapes 500g – 32p up to 35p, rise of 9% (was 29p in April)

Just Essentials cheese and bacon quiche 400g – £1.29 up to £1.40, rise of 9% (had been £1.35 in April before dropping to £1.29)

Just Essentials Chicken Roll 400g – £1.30 up to £1.40, rise of 8% (was £1.10 in April then £1.20 in May)

Just Essentials cheese and onion quiche 400g – £1.32 up to £1.42, rise of 8%

Just Essentials Caramel Wafers 5pk – 53p up to 57p, rise of 8% (was 50p between April and May)

Just Essentials frozen chips 1.5kg – 93p up to £1, rise of 8% (had been 90p in April)

Smart price hard cheese wedge 170g – £1.50 up to £1.60, rise of 7% (had been £1.60 in April before dropping to £1.50)

Just Essentials Grated Cheddar 500g – £2.25 up to £2.40, rise of 7% (had been £2.149 in April and May before dropping to £2.25)

Smart Price Long Grain Rice 1kg – 45p up to 48p, rise of 7%

Just Essentials Beef Braising Steak 400g – £3.29 up to £3.50, rise of 6%

Just Essentials Pork Belly Slices (Typically 750G) – £3.63 up to £3.85, rise of 6% (had been £3.35 between April and May)

Just Essentials Beef Mince 500g – £1.69 up to £1.79, rise of 6%

Just Essentials Lean Pork Mince 500g – £2.25 up to £2.35, rise of 4%

Farm Stores Mixed Peppers (Colour may vary) 3pk – £1.15 up to £1.20, rise of 4% (had been 92p in April, 98p in May, and £1 in June and July)

Smart price clear honey 340g – 72p up to 75p, rise of 4% (had been 69p in April)

Just Essentials Salad Tomatoes 6pk – 75p up to 78p, rise of 4% (had been 72p in April and May, and 70p in June and July)

Just Essentials Cottage Pie ready meal 400G – £1.30 up to £1.35, rise of 4% (had been £1.20 in April)

Just Essentials Fish Pie ready meal 400g – £1.30 up to £1.35, rise of 4% (had been £1.20 in April)

Smart Price Fruit Cocktail Trifle 600g – £1.40 up to £1.45, rise of 4% (had been £1.49 in April)

Just Essentials Strawberry Cheesecakes 3x90 – 97p up to £1, rise of 3% (had been £1 in April before dropping to 97p)

Just Essentials Unsmoked Gammon Joint (price per kg) – £3.40 up to £3.50, rise of 3%

Just Essentials Mashed Potato 400g – 69p up to 71p, rise of 3%

Smart price red leicester 825g – £3.65 up to £3.75, rise of 3%

Asda smart price muesli 1kg – £1.20 up to £1.23, rise of 3%

Just Essentials Chicken Curry & Rice ready meal 400G – £1.33 up to £1.35, rise of 2% (had been £1.20 in April)

Just Essentials Beef Lasagne ready meal 400g – £1.34 up to £1.35, rise of 1% (had been £1.20 in April)

Beef Roasting Joint (Typically 1.4KG) – £11.19 up to £11.23, rise of 0.4% (had been £9.79 in April)

Morrisons

Morrisons hiked prices on 17 out of the 53 items that we were able to track between August and September. At 32%, that was the highest proportion of any shop.

There were no price decreases. The average rise for items that got more expensive was 16.8%.

Items that saw price rises in August, ranked by percentage increase, are:

Savers Toilet Rolls 6 per pack – 97p upto £1.45, rise of 49%

Savers Jumbo Kitchen Towel Roll – 99p up to £1.39, rise of 40%

Savers Strawberry Trifle 113g – 30p up to 39p, rise of 30%

Savers Raspberry & Vanilla Flavour Mini Rolls 6 per pack – 50p up to 65p, rise of 30% (had been 45p between April and June)

Savers Low Fat Natural yoghurt 500g – 45p up to 55p, rise of 22%

Savers 18 Toilet Rolls 18 per pack – £3.50 up to 4.10, rise of 17% (had been £2.99 in April to June)

Savers Golden Vegetable Rice 120g – 25p up to 29p, rise of 16%

Savers Mushy Peas 300g – 25p up to 29p, rise of 16% (was 18p in June)

Savers Soft Buttery Spread 1kg – £1.50 up to £1.69, rise of 13% (had been £1.38 in April and May)

Savers Cheese And Tomato Pizza 270g – 89p up to 99p, rise of 11%

Savers Chocolate Mini Rolls 6 per pack – 60p up to 65p, rise of 8% (had been 45p in April to June)

Savers Custard 385g – 39p up to 42p, rise of 8% (had been 36p in June)

Savers beef and pork mince frozen 1kg – £3.99 up to £4.25, rise of 7% (was £3.50 bin April and May)

Savers Long Life Skimmed Milk 1L – 65p up to 69p, rise of 6% (had been 50p in April, 55p in May, and 59p in June)

Savers Pasta & Cheese Sauce 100g – 35p up to 37p, rise of 6%

Savers salted butter 250g – £1.85 up to £1.95, rise of 5%

Savers 15 Cheese Slices 255g – 88p up to 89p, rise of 1% (was 75p in April)

Sainsburys

At Sainsbury’s, 24 out of 136 items increased in price, 18% of the offering.

One item went up by an incredible 177% in the space of just one month.

Three items saw price rises for at least two months in a row. Only four products saw price decreases.

Items that saw price rises in August, ranked by percentage increase, are:



J.James & Family Cooking Bacon 500g – 75p up to £2.08, rise of 177%

Sainsbury’s Simply Muesli 1kg – £1.40 up to £2.25 – £1.40 up to £2.25, rise of 61% (had been £1.20 in April and May)

Hubbard’s Foodstore Sparkling Waters 2L – 23p up to 29p, rise of 26% (had been 17p in April and May)

Lovett’s Jelly & Custard Pots x3 375g – £1.10 up to £1.35, rise of 23%

House 247 Kitchel towel x 1 (41p per 100 shts) – 99p up to £1.20, rise of 21%

Lovett’s Raspberry & Vanilla Mini Rolls x6 102g – 50p up to 60p, rise of 20%

Lovett’s Family Favourites Profiterole Desserts 2x80g – £1.10 up to £1.25, rise of 14% (had been £1 in April and May)

Lovett’s Apple Pie Dessert 550g – £1.60 up to £1.80, rise of 13% (had been £1.50 in April)

Lovett’s Chocolate Chip Cake Bars x5 107g – 40p up to 45p, rise of 13% (had been 39p in April, May and June)

Allcroft’s Sausage Rolls x6 300g – 53p up to 59p, rise of 11%

Hubbard’s foodstore custard 385g – 38p up to 42p, rise of 11% (had been 32p in April then 35p in May and June)

Sainsbury’s Mary Ann Dairy Mild Cheddar Slices 200g – 99p up to £1.09, rise of 10%

Mary Ann’s dairy mozzarella 125g – 45p up to 49p, rise of 9% (was 43p between April and July)

J. James and family back bacon 1kg – £3.50 up to £3.79, rise of 8%

Mary Ann’s dairy soft cheese 200g – 79p up to 85p, rise of 8% (was 69p in April and May then 75p in June)

Lovett’s Madeira Cake 895g – £3.99 up to £4.29, rise of 8% (was £3.49 in April)

Mary Ann’s dairy fromage frais 12x50g – 68p up to 73p, rise of 7% (had been 73p before dropping to 68p in August)

Hubbard’s Foodstore Mushy Peas 300g – 28p up to 30p, rise of 7% (was 25p in April, May and June)

Mary Ann’s Dairy Grated Cheddar Cheese 500g – £2.25 up to £2.40, rise of 7% (had been £2.49 before dropping to £2.25 in August)

J. James & Family 16 Seafood Sticks 250g – 80p up to 85p, rise of 6%

J. James and family fresh british chicken breaded kiev with garlic butter x 2 240g – £1.80 up to £1.90, rise of 6% (had been £1.70 between May and July)

J.James Free Range Eggs Mixed Weight x10 – £1.33 up to £1.39, rise of 5% (had been £1.19 in April, £1.26 in May, and £1.30 in June)

Mary Ann’s Dairy red leicester 600g – £3.44 up to £3.59, rise of 4% (had been £2.69 in April, £2.84 in May, £2.99 in June and £3.29 in July)

Tesco

Tesco raised prices on 38 out of 193 items (20%) we were tracking between August and September. The average rise was 12.7%.

Seven of those items had gone up for at least the second time in a row.

There were also seven price decreases.