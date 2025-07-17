Fridge fix: Aldi reveals smart fridge hacks to make your money go further

Aldi is calling on shoppers to rethink their fridge storage habits to reduce food waste and save money.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the UK’s cheapest supermarket, the average Brit throws away around £387 of food a year*, some of which could be down to incorrect fridge storage.

From where you store your milk, to using your fridge drawer correctly, experts at Aldi have reviewed the most common mistakes to help shoppers fix up their fridges and make their money go further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “At Aldi, we’re committed to reducing food waste wherever we can and part of that is helping our shoppers to get the most out of their groceries too.

Aldi colleague

“Storing your food correctly can help it last longer, reducing waste and ensuring customers get even more value from their Aldi shop. Even something as simple as changing where you store your milk can make a big difference.”

To help the nation keep their groceries fresher for longer, Luke has revealed the correct way to organise food and drink in the fridge:

Back of the fridge

“The back of the fridge is the coldest area with the most consistent temperature, so it’s the best place to store your perishable items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi store

“People often keep their milk in the door for easy access, but this is actually the warmest area of the fridge, with the temperature fluctuating every time you open it. Moving your milk to the back of the fridge can help it to last up to three days longer.”

Top and middle shelves

“Likewise, you’ll find a much more consistent temperature higher up in your fridge, helping to keep your leftovers, eggs, and dairy fresh.

“While you don’t need to refrigerate eggs, storing them in the original packaging in the middle of the fridge can keep them fresher for longer by avoiding any temperature fluctuations.

“And while cheese should also be kept in this area, you’ll need to use different storage methods for different cheeses. Typically, hard cheeses such as Grana Padano are best stored in an air-tight container to retain moisture, while soft cheeses such as Brie should be wrapped in baking paper and stored in a box for breathability.”

Bottom shelves

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When thinking about your fridge storage, it’s also important to be mindful of food safety and hygiene.

“Raw meat and fish should always be stored on the bottom shelves of your fridge to remove any risk of leakage which could lead to contamination.

“Once you’ve opened the original packaging, it’s important to store any remaining meat or fish in a well-sealed container or freeze in a sealed container to use later. Make sure to make a note of the expiry date so you can use the leftovers safely.”

Crisper drawer

“This storage compartment is normally found at the bottom of the fridge and is also known as a ‘crisper drawer’, designed for fresh produce storage. Most people know to keep their fresh fruit and veg in here – but you might not realise that they can interfere with each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Certain fruits, such as apples and bananas, release a gas that can cause other fruit and vegetables to ripen prematurely and potentially go off before you’ve had a chance to use them. Try to keep these away from other produce, in their own drawer or container.

“You can also keep fruit fresher for longer by not washing your berries until you’re ready to eat them and try adding a sheet of kitchen paper to a bag of salad to prevent wilting.”

Fridge door

“If not milk or eggs, what should you store in the fridge door? It’s generally the warmest area of the fridge so you should only keep products here which don’t need to be extremely cold.

“Things like sauces, jams and jars are likely to be fine in the fridge door as well as other drinks like water and juices.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the supermarket’s ongoing mission to help the nation get even more value from their Aldi shop, while minimising food waste, it recently teamed up with food waste expert, Kate Hall, to help shoppers make the most of their freezer.

For more information and to see Kate’s top tips and freezer recipes, visit: https://www.aldi.co.uk/the-big-freeze