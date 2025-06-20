Frozen personal tax thresholds will make Britons poorer: Five ways to build passive income to protect against higher taxes

Tax

Keeping on top of your tax obligations can be tricky enough in the here and now, but with Chancellor Rachel Reeves freezing income tax thresholds until 2028, more Britons than ever are likely to line the pockets of the taxman.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reeves’ decision to freeze the thresholds for personal income tax at a personal allowance rate of £12,570, a basic rate limit of £37,700, and a higher rate threshold of £50,270 until the tax year 2027/28 may have major implications for taxpayers over the years ahead.

The issue for the millions of Britons looking to manage their tax efficiency better is that this threshold freeze will mean that with every salary increase, whether it’s in line with inflation or performance-based, we will edge closer to paying more on our income.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s estimated that 17.9 million people may begin paying basic-rate tax between the 2022/23 and 2027/28 tax years as a result of the freeze to thresholds, according to a Freedom of Information request from wealth management firm Quilter.

Additionally, some 12 million could find themselves paying the higher-rate tax bracket of 40% on their income. Two million could also be set to fall into additional-rate tax, amounting to 45%.

While salary increases should always be celebrated, the tax implications of our pay increases could lead to further headaches in the years ahead. Fortunately, there are many measures that you can take to build your tax efficiency and keep more of your hard-earned money from the taxman.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at five ways to build passive income to protect against higher taxes:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Put Your ISA Allowances to Use

The most effective way to protect yourself against the prospect of paying higher taxes is to make the most of the tax efficiency of ISAs.

Individual savings accounts can come in many forms, but the most popular options, Cash ISAs and Stocks and Shares ISAs, come with an annual £20,000 tax-free allowance, which means you can save efficiently without having to pay any tax on the earnings you make.

Whether you prefer the low-risk approach of fixed-rate savings accounts or more speculative stock market investing, you can choose a savings account that suits your needs when you consider ISA investing.

If you’re saving for a one-off purchase like a home, you could open a Lifetime ISA (LISA) to make your tax efficiency stretch further. Although LISAs have a lower tax-free threshold of £4,000, the government will add a 25% bonus per year to your savings, meaning that you could earn up to £1,000 extra each year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Look to Bonds

Another tax-free investment strategy can be found in National Savings and Investments (NS&I) bonds.

Unlike traditional investments, where you earn interest on your savings or hold stocks and shares, premium bonds enter you into a monthly prize draw where you can win between £25 and £1 million entirely tax-free.

Premium bonds cost just £1 each, and you can hold a total of £50,000 worth of bonds to be entered into prize draws.

The unique investment approach offered by premium bonds can make them an enjoyable form of passive investment. However, it’s important to note that the chances of winning a big prize from holding NS&I bonds are remote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The odds of winning any prize with a £1 bond are 21,000 to 1, and if you hold £50 worth of premium bonds, your chances of winning the £1 million jackpot are 1.2 billion to 1.

However, premium bonds are also very flexible and can be sold with no associated penalty at any time, making them relatively low-risk to hold if you’re concerned about losing out on your investment.

3. Prioritise Your Pension

Using your pension to its full potential is an excellent way of protecting your income against tax obligations.

All taxpayers get 20% paid by HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) into their private pension pots, and you may even gain further relief if you pay income tax at a higher or additional rate on your self-assessment tax returns for various tax years linked to your pension contributions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can contribute up to £60,000 per tax year in a pension as long as you haven’t withdrawn taxable income from any other defined contribution pensions. This means that you can put away more of your income in a tax-efficient pot for the future to be taken out at retirement.

By topping up your pension, you can benefit not only by boosting your retirement savings but also by reducing the amount of tax you pay by lowering the amount of your income that’s exposed to higher or additional rate taxes.

4. Focus on Dividend Stocks

Yes, the tax efficiency of dividends has fallen significantly in recent years. For the 2025/26 tax year, the tax-free dividend allowance stands at just £500. However, dividend-paying stocks remain one of the most effective ways of earning passive income.

Dividends can be accessed via index funds that hold dividend stocks or through buying the stocks themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The great thing about dividend stocks is that they’re generally less speculative in nature and can focus on different industries, meaning that you can diversify your selection to continue earning payouts over time.

Dividend stocks can also be added to your ISA, meaning that you can bypass the dividend tax allowance and theoretically pay no taxes on any payouts that occur within your individual savings account.

5. Rent Out Your Assets

Thanks to advances in technology, all of your assets that you don’t use can be a passive income strategy.

Whether you have space on your drive, a spare room in your home, or a designer wardrobe, it’s possible to list your assets online and let them out when they’re not in use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Platforms like JustPark, MondaytoFriday, and Hurr can all put you in contact with potential renters to allow you to seamlessly earn money on your belongings in a passive way.

This strategy can come with plenty of nifty tax breaks, too. Letting out your belongings can allow you to earn £7,500 tax-free each year, while you can gain an additional £1,000 through the trading allowance, which is designed for casual or miscellaneous income sources.

The only risk that this passive income stream has is that you risk your items coming back damaged, so it could be worth looking at insurance policies when building a watertight strategy.

Protecting Your Earnings

Frozen income tax thresholds are set to become a nuisance for millions of Britons in the years ahead, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take a proactive approach to shore up your earnings and keep your money away from the taxman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adopting passive income streams can be highly tax-effective and relatively hands-off. By looking to efficient saving strategies and putting your unused assets to work, you can continue profiting even as your tax obligations rise elsewhere. This can help you create a sustainable income stream that continues paying dividends long into the future.