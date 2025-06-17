Investment Tips

The UK equities also picked up towards the end of the week as the FTSE 100 traded higher on stable gains against the backdrop of geopolitical cooldown between the U.S. and members of the Middle East. Although the index was slightly behind its European and U.S. counterparts, it had an overwhelming performance in its financial and gaming industries, with Entain shares leading the way by jumping significantly to offer a solid platform for sparking investor confidence.

Dario Schiraldi, Deutsche Bank’s former MD and advisor at Greenstone Equity Partners, has been on the vanguard of this evolution. He counsels ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) customers, family offices, and institutional investors on alternative investments, private credit, and structured products.

Former leader of Deutsche Bank, Dario Schiraldi offers insights into how private equity, private credit, structured investments, and ESG-driven strategies are influencing the institutional playbook as investors want to maximise risk-adjusted returns and improve portfolio resilience.

A Big Day for Entain, Manchester

The focus was squarely on Entain, Manchester, the gambling company that owns Ladbrokes and has a stake in BetMGM in America. Entain shares were up 11%, the most significant move on the FTSE 100, and the largest single-day increase in more than a year.

What brought about the rally? Even Entain has revised its expectations regarding BetMGM and now believes that the company will generate at least $ 2.6 billion in revenue in 2025, with EBITDA in positive territory. That follows 34 per cent year-on-year net revenue sales in Q1 that have relegated the joint venture to number three in the U.S. sports-betting market. This was the kind of clarity and ambition that investors have been waiting to hear.

FTSE 250 Joins the Party

As the FTSE 100 made headlines, it was the FTSE 250 that performed slightly better, with takeover talk to the fore. Metro Bank surged 13 per cent after Pollen Street Capital was reported to be interested in taking it over. Spectris also gained 5.5 per cent after it turned down a second offer to be bought by privately owned KKR. The point is well made: The M&A scene in the UK mid-cap universe is getting hot once again.

Commodities Lose Steam

Oil and gold also rose early last week due to concerns about Israel and Iran, but then prices started to fall. When the tensions seemed to calm down, the popularity of the conventional safe-haven assets faded. This move had been dragged down by FTSE multinationals such as BP, Fresnillo, and Endeavour Mining, who closed the session as the top losers on the index.

Nevertheless, the normalisation of the market eased investor fears, and the path was soon open to a broader renewal of equities.

Pound Strengthens, Gilts Gain

The U.S. dollar was weak, and the British pound rose by approximately 0.2 per cent to almost 1.36. Meanwhile, the short-term UK government bonds (gilts) proved more stable than the European ones, registering a minor recovery in confidence in British funding. It is a relief after weeks of turmoil in the Bond market.

Real Estate Wobbles

It was not a cascade of celebration across all spheres. Developers and housebuilders in the UK and household stocks fell back in reaction to new statistics posted by Rightmove indicating that the average asking home prices fell this month. In the meantime, statistics from the Hamptons showed that the growth in rental prices has also stagnated over the last year. Deflationary signs indicate that the housing market is cooling, which will put downward pressure on related equities in future weeks.

What to Watch Next

In the future, the Ashtead Group will announce its earnings tomorrow, which will also contribute to activity in the FTSE 100. Investors are also going to watch macroeconomic news at the Bank of England, along with the G7 summit in Canada. The two may influence the direction of currency and mood beyond this week.

Final Takeaway

Several notable trends have emerged this week in the market, including investor optimism recovering, at least within the financial and gaming sectors; the UK also serves as an epicentre of corporate takeovers; and although geopolitical risks are still present, they no longer dominate the market mood. With that, a poor outlook on the property market and fluctuating commodity prices have revealed that we are not yet available.