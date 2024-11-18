Hisense C1 projector: Art meets tech in innovative collaboration

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hisense challenges illusion-specialist artist, Howard Lee, to produce a masterpiece with the C1 projector.

Leading electricals manufacturer, Hisense, has teamed up with artist, Howard Lee, to bring technology and art together, forming a moving creation that brings the artwork to life using its innovative C1 projector.

Pairing artistic flare with the latest technology from Hisense, the artwork pushes boundaries and creates a moving illusion. Introducing the C1’s technical capabilities in an engaging and fun way, the artwork showcases the projector and its potential to bring life to static artwork.

Howard Lee (@howard_lee) is a multi-disciplined artist based in Gateshead and specialises in illusion, trickery and playful deception, with a particular focus on nature. Filming the entire process of creating the artwork, Howard has captured how technology and art can be brought together whilst providing new content for his followers, with intrigue for how the two pieces come together.

Howard Lee's C1 projection

The bespoke artwork is centered around a tree swing, where the C1 projector is used to add motion to the creation when the video and painting comes together, perfectly blending art with technology.

The C1 projector sets a new standard as the world’s first ever mini projector boasting Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG technologies, promising viewers an unrivalled cinematic and immersive viewing experience like never before. Compact yet powerful, the Hisense C1 delivers stunning visuals with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and TriChroma Laser Technology, utilising pure red, green and blue lasers to deliver a breathtaking picture with over one billion shades of colour.

Speaking on the artwork and his use of the projector, Howard Lee commented: “I wanted to showcase the ability of the technology to enhance the painting with 4K resolution scenery. Projecting up to 300” means that you can use the C1 in your artwork whether big or small, and given it’s portable, it’s incredibly flexible and easy to work around. It was a really exciting project to work on alongside Hisense, and definitely something I’ll look to continue to utilise in my artwork.”

Chris Joughin, Trade Marketing Manager at Hisense, added: “We really wanted to challenge Howard to see just how far he could push the boundaries of the artwork, bringing tech into his painting in a way that was seamless and innovative.

“This is a first for us, so seeing his final creation and how the C1 could compliment his illusion-style artwork was amazing – we hope to see more artists pushing these boundaries and challenging themselves to combine technology with more traditional art forms.”

The Hisense C1 Smart Mini Projector is available for purchase at Amazon with an RRP of £1,999 (currently £1,299).

For more information about the Hisense C1 Smart Projector and the 2024 TV range, please visit www.hisense.co.uk.