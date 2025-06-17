Unted Kingdom

This gendered gap affects housing choices, budget allocations, and even long-term priorities like energy efficiency.

Parental financial support remains a critical stepping stone onto the UK property ladder, but recent data from Wolf River Electric shows that gender plays a surprising role in who gets what.

According to research by Legal & General and the Centre for Economics and Business Research (Cebr), sons receive an average of £13,329 more than daughters in parental help toward buying a home.

As the cost of living crisis continues and first-time buyers struggle with affordability, this financial imbalance raises deeper questions: Are families unintentionally contributing to a gender gap in long-term wealth and property investment? And how might these disparities impact decisions around energy efficiency, renovation priorities, and home sustainability?

A Home Improvement Expert weighs in on how gender-based differences in financial support affect the long-term performance of UK homes.

Sons vs. Daughters: A Look at the Numbers

Gender Avg. Parental Support Avg. Age at First Purchase % Who Regret Accepting Help Sons £65,000+ 27 18% Daughters £51,671 29 22%

Additional findings from the report:

Half of those who received help reported parental interference in purchase decisions.

in purchase decisions. Buyers with help typically bought 6 years earlier than those without.

than those without. Women were 30% more likely to feel family pressure in choosing a property.

These figures suggest not only a financial gap, but a divergence in autonomy, confidence, and purchasing power that can shape housing decisions for decades.

Support Type All Purchasers (%) Entrants (%) Moving Owners (%) Any support ~32% ~65% ~17% Gift/loan ~18% ~33% ~13% Help getting mortgage ~3% ~5% ~2% Inheritance ~12% ~12% ~10% Parental home ~9% ~42% ~2% Parental home & finance ~7% ~17% ~5%

Supporting this, another research by Savilis found that:

2021 was the peak with 198000 assisted buyers

But the only 164,000 first-time buyers received family support but it is accounting for 57% of all mortgaged first-time buyers . The highest since 2012

of all . The highest since 2012 This figure is also 10% higher than in 2022 , indicating a recent increase in reliance on support

, indicating a recent increase in reliance on support Savills forecasts that as mortgage rates continue to fall, the need for family support will decline.

The proportion receiving help is projected to decrease from 57% in 2023 to 54% in 2024.

Year No of assisted FTBs Value of assistance (£ m) % family assisted (of all mortgages FTBs 2021 198,000 10,700 49% 2022 171,000 8,900 46% 2023 164,000 9,400 57% 2024* 163,000 9,300 54% 2025* 174,000 10,100 51% 2026* 170,000 10,100 50%

(*) predicted

Why This Disparity Has Long-Term Effects

While a £13,000 gap may not seem life-changing on paper, it can significantly influence where someone buys, what type of property they can afford, and how much they can invest in upgrades or future-proofing. Sons who receive larger sums are often able to purchase larger or newer homes, which ironically may require more upfront investment in heating systems, smart energy infrastructure, and weatherproofing.

In contrast, daughters may purchase older or more budget-conscious properties, prompting earlier engagement with DIY upgrades, energy efficiency planning, and cost-saving renovations. The result is a gendered split in how homes are improved and how sustainable they become.

Generation, Different Priorities

We're also seeing a shift in mindset among younger female buyers. According to recent housing trends:

Women are 20% more likely to seek professional advice before a renovation.

to seek professional advice before a renovation. Female buyers prioritise long-term value, energy bills, and maintenance costs over size or location.

over size or location. Sustainable upgrades like solar panels, smart thermostats, and better insulation rank higher in importance for women than for men.

“The £13,000 average gap in support between sons and daughters is a glaring signal. Sons are more likely to buy larger properties in higher-cost areas, which often demand greater investment in heating systems, insulation upgrades, and solar installations.

Daughters receiving less support are usually more cautious and focused on cost-efficiency. They tend to ask about future energy bills, maintenance costs, and the ROI of green upgrades. That approach aligns closely with long‑term sustainability goals.

Equalising support, whether through financial parity or education, could level the playing field in both home ownership and home performance. When both genders are equipped to make smart, sustainable home-improvement decisions, everyone wins,” says Home Improvement Expert, Justin Nielsenfrom Wolf River Electric.

If sons continue to receive more support than daughters, the consequences ripple beyond square footage. They shape what kind of homes are bought, how soon they’re purchased, and whether buyers have enough left over to make sustainable improvements that truly matter.

