According to The Times, Grant Shapps will announce a fund for loft insulation grants next week

With high energy bills and the potential for blackouts, the UK faces its biggest energy crisis since the 1970s this winter.

The Russia-Ukraine war and its political impact has compromised the supply of a significant chunk of the world’s gas. It has also led to rocketing energy bills for UK households, given our country’s heavy reliance on gas for electricity generation and heating.

Energy and environmental campaigners have argued the government could help to limit energy bill rises for households, whilst also lowering demand, by subsidising home insulation. According to a report in The Times, such a scheme is now about to be announced.

So, how will it work - and who will be eligible to apply? Here’s everything we know so far.

What has government said about insulation?

Some form of scheme to better insulate British homes has been in the offing since the autumn statement, when Jeremy Hunt announced an extra £6.6 billion in funding for energy efficiency.

The Chancellor pledged this would roll out between 2025 and 2028 alongside a target to reduce the overall energy consumption of buildings and industry by 15% by 2030. The money is set to be handed out by a taskforce that will focus on insulation and boiler upgrades.

But Greenpeace described the announcement as paying “lip service” to insulation because of the time delay. The environmental group’s UK political campaigner Ami McCarthy said: “A promise of more money in three years’ time helps no one. The government should launch a nationwide warm homes programme now that can save households £10bn a year on energy bills and lift people out of fuel poverty.

“The sooner we get going the sooner we’ll reap the rewards of more affordable bills, more energy security and a more stable climate.”

Ms McCarthy was echoed by Luke Murphy, head of the fair transition unit and associate director for the energy, climate, housing, and infrastructure team at the IPPR think tank. He said: “Rising energy bills are hitting households now and costing the taxpayer billions.

It is beyond ridiculous that the government is waiting another two years to provide extra investment. Energy efficiency is a key weapon in bringing down energy bills and the cost to the taxpayer, reinforcing our energy security, and reducing emissions to achieve net zero.

“What we needed today was an increase in public funding of £5.8 billion between now and 2025, a nationwide ‘GreenGo’ scheme with more generous grants and loans, new rigorous standards, and a commitment to focus on local delivery and skills for a retrofit army.”

What is potential insulation grants scheme?

According to The Times, Business and Energy Secretary Grant Shapps will announce an insulation grants scheme next week.

It reported that a fund known as ‘Eco Plus’ will be set up to help fund loft insulation, cavity wall insulation and smart heating installations. Up to £15,000 per home will be made available, with the government expected to pledge to pay up to 75% of the cost of improvements.

The scheme will be targeted specifically at middle earners who can afford to stump up some of the cash for the works.

Set to run from April 2023, the energy efficiency scheme is expected to be run by energy suppliers and could support more than 70,000 homes, shaving what could be several hundred pounds of household energy bills.

The Energy Saving Trust - an independent organisation which advises on ways to cut emissions - says loft insulation for a typical semi-detached household costs around £640 to install and can shave around £355 a year off heating bills.

Meanwhile, cavity wall insulation can cost £1,000 for a semi-detached property and would lead to an annual saving of £395 on bills.

How can I apply for insulation grants scheme?