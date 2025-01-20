How much is your unused tech worth? Here’s how to cash In
The research, conducted by Back Market, a marketplace for refurbished tech, suggests that millions of pounds’ worth of electronics are lying forgotten in drawers and cupboards. And yet, while many of us complain about the rising cost of living, we’re unknowingly sitting on easy money.
The Christmas Gift Conundrum
Ever received a tech gift you didn’t really want? Turns out, a lot of people have and most don’t know what to do with it.
Back Market’s survey found that:
- 41% keep unwanted gifts
- 35% donate them to charity
- 34% re-gift them to someone else
- 16% return them for a refund or exchange
- 16% sell them
That means a staggering 84% of people don’t even consider selling their unwanted presents. Instead, they either hoard them or give them away, missing the chance to turn those items into extra cash.
You can check out the full results of the survey here: https://www.backmarket.co.uk/en-gb/c/technology/unused-tech-survey
What’s Gathering Dust in UK Homes?
Phones are the biggest culprits, with 72% of respondents admitting to holding onto at least one spare handset. Laptops (59%), tablets (38%), gaming consoles (29%), and wearables like smartwatches (16%) follow closely behind.
But these gadgets aren’t worthless. Far from it. Back Market’s data shows that old devices can still command impressive resale prices.
- iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) – up to £590
- MacBook Air (256GB) – up to £402
- PlayStation 5 (825GB) – up to £275
- Nintendo Switch (32GB) – up to £127
Even if you’re clinging onto an older model, it might still be worth something. An iPhone 12 Pro Max could fetch £146, while a PlayStation 4 Slim could sell for £85.
Why We Struggle to Let Go of Old Tech
Despite these potential earnings, many of us struggle to part with our old gadgets. According to the survey, 68% of people would sell their unused devices - if only they knew how much they were worth.
That’s where platforms like Back Market come in. The company makes it easy to get an instant valuation and sell old tech quickly, ensuring devices either get a second life through refurbishment or are responsibly recycled.
Luke Forshaw from Back Market believes this small shift in mindset could make a huge impact.
“Most people don’t realise they’re sitting on valuable tech that could be sold or refurbished,” he says. “Decluttering after Christmas is the perfect time to cash in while also helping to reduce e-waste.”
Declutter, Earn Cash, and Help the Planet
Selling unused gadgets isn’t just about the money. E-waste is one of the fastest-growing environmental problems, with millions of devices ending up in landfills each year.
By reselling and refurbishing tech, platforms like Back Market are helping create a more circular economy - one where devices stay in use for longer instead of being discarded.
So, before you shove that old phone back in a drawer, take a minute to check its value. You might be surprised at just how much cash is hiding in your home.