HSBC finds men save nearly twice as much as women in the UK

A new survey from HSBC UK explores how people in the UK are managing their finances, shedding light on a variety of spending priorities, saving habits, and barriers to saving and investing.

The survey, which gathered responses from 2,001 UK adults, paints a comprehensive picture of the nation’s financial confidence and behaviours, ultimately revealing that Brits are prioritising budgeting in 2025. However, one in three report they are still struggling to save regularly. Brits’ spending: essentials or luxuries? Outside of essential spending (bills, rent/mortgage, groceries), Brits spend the most on clothing, shoes, and accessories (46%), followed by dining out (41%), takeaways (34%), and travel (34%). Interestingly, spending priorities vary by relationship status. Married couples splurge most on dining out (48%), while singles allocate more towards clothing and accessories (43%).

"Dining out and entertainment remain popular areas of non-essential spending, but it's interesting to see that 27% of Brits now believe most of their spending is negotiable," says Lloyd Robson, HSBC UK’s Head of Savings. "This highlights a shift in consumer attitudes, with more people rethinking their budgets and making considered choices, prioritising positive saving habits over impulse buys."

Demographic gaps in financial confidence

The survey shows a confidence gap remains between men and women when it comes to managing their finances. While three quarters (75%) of men feel confident handling their spending, this is slightly lower amongst women, with 69% feeling the same. This gap is most significant when it comes to investing: 45% of men are confident in their ability to invest, compared to just 26% of women.

Younger people, aged 18-24, report the lowest levels of confidence about their finances, with only 59% saying they feel secure managing their money. In contrast, older generations, aged 55 and up, are far more confident, with 83% feeling they’ve got a good grip on their financial situation.