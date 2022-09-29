IKEA is launching collection points at Tesco car parks as part of a new national pilot

IKEA is rolling out collection points for customers at Tescocar parks across the UK, the firm has announced.

The ‘Collect Near You’ bays are set to be installed at various stores across the country in a bid to cut delivery costs.

How will the collection points work?

The new Collect Near You bays will be located within select Tesco car parks as part of IKEA’s new “exciting” new national pilot.

Seven stores in total have been selected for the initial rollout which will allow customers to collect their IKEA order for free on orders over £200, or pay £10 delivery for all other orders.

When placing an order online, customers will have to go through the usual checkout option and then select the Collect Near You service. This will allow customers to meet with a delivery driver at one of the designated Tesco points for collection as part of the new service.

The trial will first be launched at Tesco Extra in Blackburn on 10 October and a gradual rollout will see six further pilot sites go live later this year, including in Doncaster, Cambridge and Liverpool.

Customers can follow IKEA click and collect signage in Tesco car parks to arrive at a designated collection point at their chosen date and time. Tesco is set to run the trial for an initial period of six months.

Where will the collection points be?

The Collect Near You bays will open at the following Tesco sites this year:

Tesco Blackburn Superstore

Tesco Doncaster Extra

Tesco Cambridge Newmarket Road Superstore

Tesco Dereham Extra

Tesco Bolton Horwich Extra

Tesco Stockport Extra

Tesco Liverpool Old Swan Superstore

An IKEA spokesman said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Tesco to test and trial more convenient, accessible and affordable collection services in the UK.