I’m a claims expert - people don’t know this one trick to claim back hundreds from old car finance deals

Thomas Riley owner of Simple PCP Claims

Thousands of drivers across the UK could be sitting on refunds worth hundreds or even thousands of pounds — and they might never realise it. The issue stems from a long-running car finance mis-selling scandal, where dealerships were paid hidden commissions by lenders between 2007 and 2021. In many cases, this meant customers were pushed into more expensive finance deals without being told why.

What most people don’t realise is that you do not need to pay a claims management company to get your money back. You can do it yourself, and it’s free!

Claims expert Thomas Riley, director of Simple PCP Claims, says it’s one of the most overlooked consumer rights issues in years.

“Drivers were sold finance that worked for the dealership, not for them,” he explains. “If you had a PCP or HP deal before January 2021 and were never told about commission, you could be owed a refund. But you don’t need a firm to make the claim — one well-worded email can start the process.”

Here’s the trick most people miss

If you think you may have been affected, you can make a direct complaint to your lender. If they ignore you or reject it, you can escalate it to the Financial Ombudsman Service — completely free of charge.

To check if you're eligible:

You must have taken out car finance before 28 January 2021

You were not clearly told that commission was being paid to the dealer

You suspect you were charged a higher interest rate as a result

Refunds vary, but many successful claims have resulted in payouts of £1,000 to £4,000 depending on the deal.

While some people choose to use companies to handle the paperwork, Riley says doing it yourself is entirely possible. He and his team provide clear guidance, templates, and step-by-step help on Simple PCP Claims.

“It’s not about legal jargon or big arguments,” he adds. “It’s about knowing your rights and putting it in writing. Anyone can do it — and it could make a real difference to your finances.”

With the final Supreme Court decision due later this year, now is the time to act. Thousands have already claimed. You could be next.