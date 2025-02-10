I'm a consumer expert and these 7 tips will save you money on Valentine's Day

Jane Hawkes

LOVE it or loathe it, one thing is for sure - Valentine’s Day is big business.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The average Brit budgets more than £80 for February 14 - with almost half of UK adults planning some kind of celebration. With that in mind, leading consumer expert Jane Hawkes has compiled a new list of tips which can help create a perfect day while not hitting your bank balance too hard. Jane, the founder of the consumer blog Lady Janey, said: “By planning ahead and making a few smart choices you can have a brilliant Valentine’s Day - and not still be paying for it at Easter!”

Here are Jane’s tips:

Celebrate on an alternative day

Why stick to February 14th? Avoid paying the Valentine’s Day service premium by choosing to celebrate on another day instead. This year it falls on a Friday so consider dining out another day that week. Mid week mini breaks and hotel stays also tend to be much cheaper- and quieter. Avoid Valentine’s packages which include extras such as ‘complimentary’ champagne and chocolates. Instead, break down the price to see how much you really are paying for each thing and just purchase components you think are worth it separately as opposed to a package. Take your own bubbles instead to celebrate the day.

Choose lunch over dinner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It tends to be more expensive to go out at night. Your evening meal can cost more, and so can drinks and that’s without additional taxi fares if needed. Late night events also tend to be pricier. Save money by planning romantic daytime celebrations instead. It’s almost always cheaper to enjoy lunch or afternoon tea during the day.

Use moneysaving and cashback apps

Get cashback on your Valentine's Day shopping on sites such as Top Cashback, Quidco and Jam Doughnut. Take a look at Groupon offers for experiences and gifts. Some vouchers are restricted to certain days, but you’ll find others valid all week. It’s worth taking a look to uncover great savings.

Redeem supermarket savings points

Use your supermarket reward points to buy celebratory champagne. Planning ahead allows you to take advantage of supermarket discounts such as 25% off six bottles of wine. This combined with your points can maximise potential savings.

Dine at a BYOB restaurant

‘Bring Your Own Booze’ restaurants are becoming more popular and can significantly cut dining costs. Wine, especially, tends to have the highest markup at restaurants, so bringing your own can halve your expenses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s the thought that countsDesign personalised vouchers for experiences you can offer. For example, a home dining experience or doing all chores for a month. This approach allows you to give heartfelt gifts by sharing your time and skills, rather than spending money on store-bought items.

Make it worth your money

If you do decide to splurge, ensure it’s worthwhile. Whether it’s a spa, a meal, or a hotel stay, don’t hesitate to provide feedback and look for redress if the experience falls short of expectations. Under the Consumer Rights Act 2015 a product should be of satisfactory quality, as described and fit for purpose, a service should be delivered with reasonable care and skill.