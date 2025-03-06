I’m a money-saving expert with ADHD - Here’s how I avoid impulse buying and overspending

A woman is sitting at the table with money in one hand and a bill in the other. She has a concerned look on her face.

I’m a Money Saving Expert for MyVoucherCodes and a mum running a home and juggling the costs of everyday life. In addition to this, I have ADHD, which often leads to impulsive actions (not ideal when on a budget!) Over the last few years, I’ve developed some mindful spending habits that have reduced my outgoings, anxiety and stress.

Sign up to our How To Survive the Cost of Living Crisis newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set Financial Goals—this can sound daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. It’s a good idea to separate short-term goals from long-term goals. This will help you prioritise your spending. A short-term goal is anything from a month to a year. It might be saving for furniture or a holiday. A long-term goal might include saving for a deposit on your first home. Understanding the bigger financial picture will help you see more clearly and make you more likely to achieve your goals.

Delay Making a Purchase - I find this habit the hardest to develop, but it makes a big difference once you do. Before making a purchase, take a moment to consider if it aligns with any of your goals, will you feel satisfied in the long term or just in the moment? If you shop online, favourite the item or save it in your basket for a couple of days. When I do this, I sometimes forget all about it, which means I probably never needed it. ADHD makes me an impulsive spender, which is tricky as a money-saving expert. Being able to delay impulsive purchases is a vital tool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Triggers Your Spending? - Take a moment to think about all the times you have overspent. Was it related to your emotions? For me, an impulsive purchase gives me a temporary dopamine fix. Other triggers might include boredom, being in particular environments, or being with specific people. You don’t need to feel guilty about these triggers; most people have one or more. Understanding what your triggers are can help you gain control and spend less.

Budget for Fun - Whilst budgeting doesn’t sound fun, it can be. Once you have prioritised your budget for non-negotiables, set aside some budget for fun. No matter how much you can afford, it’s a good idea to have some cash you can splash. Whether it’s money treats, days out, coffee dates or a theatre trip - enjoy!

Use Cash When You Can - Over the last 12 months, I’ve gone back to cash payments when possible. Not only is there a comforting element of nostalgia when using cash, but it’s also saving me money! If I’m out for the day or have some of my fun money available, I take the cash with me rather than my card. Having a tangible amount of cash in my purse makes it easier to see when are where I’m spending, and how much. Cashless payments are handy, but I’m prone to forgetting everything I’ve ‘tapped’ during the day. It makes overspending inevitable. I also get a real buzz when I come home with cash left in my purse too, it’s a reward for having some spending control.