'I'm an energy expert, here are top tips for turning heating down'

More than half (51 percent) of British households are currently locked in a bitter battle over heating, but the debate is over as the ideal temperature has been revealed as a COSY 19.5c, (average), according to the 2,000 surveyed.

One in four (28 percent) say they regularly argue with their partner about the heating, while 18 percent get frustrated with other family members who tinker with the temperature.

With rising energy costs, it is no surprise that a whopping 96 percent are constantly turning the heating down to save cash, with two thirds (66 percent) worrying about how they are going to pay for heating this winter. One in five (20 percent) admit they are also concerned about elderly relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold.

According to the poll by not putting the heating on until it is really cold (50 percent) is the most frequent disagreement across the country’s households, followed by turning the heating down to save money (45 percent), the house being too cold (34 percent), putting jumpers on instead of turning the heating on or up (27 percent), and one person wanting to put the heating on because they are cold, and the other wanting to leave it off (25 percent).

One in five (19 percent) argue about the temperature being too high, while 13 percent have cross words because the bill payer wants control of the heating level, according to the survey by LoftZone.

As a result, two thirds (64 percent) say they regularly change the thermostat – an average of 10 times a week - after someone has turned it up or down.

But the problem is wider than just the thermostat with over 50 percent thinking their property isn’t energy efficient and loses too much heat. One in three (31 percent) have damp or mould in their home, while 26 percent have drafty windows.

Gaps around doors (23 percent), lack of cavity wall insulation (14 percent), and lack of ventilation (13 percent) also blights UK homes, as well as uninsulated lofts and roofs (nineteen percent) and damaged roofs (eight percent).

Worryingly, one in three (35 percent) have NO IDEA whether their loft has the Government recommended amount of insulation (270mm), which is no surprise as one in five (21 percent) admit they have NEVER set foot in their loft.

LoftZone’s CEO, Dave Raval, said “The energy crisis remains a pressing concern , with many Brits worried about heating their homes, or their families’ homes this winter. If you are looking for ways to save on your bills, the first thing I would tackle is the loft. Homeowners often overlook the full potential of their lofts, and sometimes never even go in there! But for most people, their lofts are their biggest opportunities for energy savings and more storage space.

Lofts can be a source of savings, boosting energy efficiency, increasing home value, and offering additional storage solutions. 25% of your heat leaves through your ceiling and through your roof, so insulating your loft is so important in keeping your home warm and preventing that heat from escaping. At LoftZone, we’re dedicated to improving the energy efficiency of UK homes by expanding the rollout of insulation.”

Having no need to go up there (29 percent), it’s too dark (24 percent), not feeling safe (23 percent) and there are spiders and creepy crawlies up there (22 percent) are the main reasons Brits don’t venture into their lofts, along with being scared of heights and ladders (22 percent), family members and partners going up instead (16 percent) and it being too full of boxes (nine percent).

Despite all the challenges, 28 percent would like to improve the energy efficiency of their homes, even though 21 percent don’t have the money and 14 percent don’t know where to begin.

12 percent know they should do more to make their home more energy efficient and would like expert help to reduce their heating bills (10 percent).

One in four (25 percent) believe the government should do more by building homes that are more energy efficient.

ENERGY EXPERT DAVE RAVAL’S TOP TIPS FOR TURNING THE THERMOSTAT DOWN:

Invest in loft insulation

Heat rises and in a typical British home 25% of your heat goes out through your ceiling, into your loft and out through the roof. Most people have some loft insulation, but you need a lot more that you think. The government recommendation is a minimum is 300 millimetres, which is almost a foot.

Insulation stops this by acting as the woolly hat for your home, trapping the heat inside so you need less energy to heat it constantly. However, be cautious when storing belongings as squashing insulation makes it 50% less efficient.

Raised loft boarding is the best at preventing this as it works by creating a raised platform above the insulation while allowing it to retain its full depth to help with your energy savings. Loftzone’s raised loft boarding StoreFloor is an ideal solution which allows you to maximise insulation while safely using your loft for storage.

Draught-proofing

The first thing I would always do in the home is to look for draughts. Don’t let the money you’ve spent on heating your house seep through the gaps! One cold evening, go around with your hand across every window and across every door and feel for draughts. Older houses typically lose more heat through gaps in doors, floorboards, and windows, so it’s vital to plug these gaps.

You can buy products online and solutions from DIY stores. It is worth checking if windows and doors are sealed properly, buy some cheap adhesive foam strips to block cold air, and tape around parts of your window can also help. Perhaps consider thicker curtains – door curtains used to be a popular thing which has gone out of fashion, but these are great for keeping in the heat too.

Thermostatic Radiator Valves can make a big differenceIf you have radiators, make sure each one has a TRV – a thermostatic radiator valve. Most homes have one single thermostat controlling your temperature, but many rooms need less heat. Ask yourself - does your bedroom need to be hot at midday? Does your hall need to be as warm as your lounge? TRVs can be fitted without needing to do any plumbing; they just screw on and allow you to turn down or up individual radiators – easy!

Heating up large rooms can often feel like an impossible task

As heat rises, the ceiling gets warm first, then only afterwards does the lower part of the room start to warm up. To tackle this, why not consider a radiator fan, which you can put on top of a radiator. It simply blows the heat on to you, rather than let it drift upwards, so you feel warmer, sooner.

Save hot water

There are obvious things to save water, such as taking quicker showers and having fewer baths, but often people forget the water used whilst washing up. Use a bowl, or plug the sink, to avoid washing every item under the hot water tap, that is just heated water you’ve paid for that is going down the plughole! You can rinse cleaned crockery etc with cold water, too.