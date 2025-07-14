Is the UK taking a risky approach to life insurance?

Some people may be missing financial protection for their family, research suggests

Life insurance can offer vital financial support just when it is needed the most. But uptake in the UK may not match the need for protection, according to research.

Economic pressures may be influencing decisions, but the low levels of life cover suggest a broader issue. Are consumers underestimating the value of protection, or is the industry failing to communicate its relevance?

What is the uptake for life insurance?

First, let’s look at how many people have life insurance in place. According to Direct Line research published in October 2022, just 35 per cent of people hold a life insurance policy. But 60 per cent of people agreed that life insurance would benefit their family.

The research also found that among the people without life insurance, 35 per cent think that it’s too expensive. But almost half of respondents (42 per cent) admitted they didn’t know how much life insurance costs. Direct Line point out that life insurance policies can start from £5 a month, although of course people may pay more on account of their age, medical conditions and so on.

Concerns about mortgage protection

The fact that around 65% of people don’t have life insurance (according to Direct Line) needn’t in itself be alarming. Millions of people may be quite justified in deciding that they don’t need it. Single people with no dependents and older people whose family are grown, for example, may wish to spend their money on things other than life insurance premiums.

However, a statistic that emerged from 2024 research by Beagle Street has raised concerns about a lack of insurance for one category of consumers: people under 40 with mortgages.

According to the research, almost three-in-ten (28%) of people aged 18-40 with a mortgage do not have life cover – that’s around 1.7 million people.

Perhaps most concerning of all, a fifth (22% of those without cover say they have ‘just never thought about it’. Given the benefit of life insurance to protect loved ones from repossession following the death of a breadwinner, this does prompt questions about whether lenders and financial advisers are getting this important message across.

Critical illness cover

Of course, some mortgage holders who live alone may feel there is no need for life cover as nobody is depending on them for housing.

However, life insurance policies covering mortgages frequently include critical illness cover, which typically clears the outstanding mortgage balance in cases of serious illness such as cancer. That makes it just as relevant for single people as for those with partners or children.

Another statistic, confirmed in a survey by Forbes Advisor, found that even among those with life insurance, just 31% included critical illness cover in their policy.

This confirms that millions of people who may get a diagnosis of a serious illness in their lifetime are without insurance in place to help ease the financial worry this can create.

A blip in life insurance sales?

Another indicator of the uptake of life insurance are the sales figures published by the industry. Although several factors may be at play here, the industry’s revenue does provide some insight into current trends.

Research published by IBIS World in August 2024 reported that there was a ‘squeeze’ on life coverage and that revenue had declined over five years:

“This is because, as people grapple with the tightening incomes and lower mortgage tied products, many are thinking about how they can save money and whether their life insurance can take a hit, cutting sales.”

This trend could turn out to be a blip – albeit a five-year blip – caused by the impact of Covid-19 followed by rising inflation, slowing of the mortgage market, and the cost-of-living crisis. Indeed, the IBIS World report predicted growth in the UK life insurance market over the next five years.

Is life insurance worth it?

As always with financial matters, everyone’s situation is unique. Ultimately, it is up to you, ideally with good advice or guidance, to decide whether it is worth taking out a life insurance policy.

But one thing that might reassure consumers is that life insurance companies almost always pay out upon the death of their policyholders.

The latest industry data for claims paid from the Association of British Insurers (ABI) is for 2023. This reported that insurers paid 96.7% of life insurance claims in that year.

The same data set showed that insurance companies paid out on more than 275,000 life insurance, income protection and critical illness claims, totalling £4.85 billion. That was a 14% increase on 2022.

When it comes to critical illness cover specifically, the total value of claims paid out increased to a record of £1.2 billion – a 13% rise on the previous year. Cancer was once again the most common cause for a claim.

Ultimately, life insurance remains one of the most reliable forms of financial protection available, with consistently high claim payout rates and demonstrable benefits for policyholders and their families.

Given that, it is possible that the industry needs to do more to raise awareness and clarify misconceptions about the purpose and pricing of life insurance.