ISA allowance 2026: What you need to know before April 5

Savers in the UK have until 11:59 pm on April 5th, 2026, to maximise their ISA allowance for the 2025/26 tax year.

If you don't use all of your annual ISA allowance this tax year, you'll lose it, and you won't earn the maximum tax-free interest or growth.

Firstly, let's explore the most common types of ISAs available to those in the UK:

Cash ISA: A savings account, similar to one with a bank or building society, that offers tax-free interest on the money you contribute. Interest rates vary depending on the ISA provider and whether you choose a fixed-term or flexible ISA.

Stocks and Shares ISA: An account where your money is invested in stocks and shares, and any earnings are tax-free. Investments can both rise and drop in value, so Stocks and Shares ISAs are better for those making a long-term savings commitment, as they allow investments to weather market changes.

Lifetime ISA: An account that is designed for people buying their first home (subject to a maximum property value) or as a personal pension. The UK government will add a 25% bonus to your contributions, meaning if you contribute the maximum of £4,000 - you can gain £1,000 with this top up.

Junior ISA: Either a savings or investment account that a parent or legal guardian opens on behalf of a child. The money in the account is only allowed to be withdrawn by the child when they reach the age of 18.

Innovative Finance ISA: Offers tax-free returns on debt-based investments like P2P loans, essentially enabling you to become a lender.

While ISAs offer beneficial tax-free growth and withdrawals, the total value of your ISA (or ISAs) is included as part of your estate. This means that unless your estate value is below the relevant Inheritance Tax ( IHT) thresholds or left entirely to an exempt beneficiary, the value of the ISA can be subject to IHT at the rate of 40% when you pass.

What Is The ISA Allowance For The 2025/26 Tax Year?

The ISA allowance for the 2025/26 tax year is set at £20,000. The government has also announced that the annual ISA allowance will be fixed at this amount until 2030.

You can split this annual allowance across multiple ISA types, including a Cash ISA, a Stocks and Shares ISA, Innovative Finance ISA, and a Lifetime ISA. As long as you do not exceed the £20,000 limit, none of your ISA funds will be taxable.

However, a Lifetime ISA - which is used for a first home deposit or a personal pension pot - has its own annual allowance of £4,000. If this allowance is met each year, the UK government will add a 25% bonus to your ISA funds.

For example, if you put the maximum of £4,000 into your Lifetime ISA in the 2025/26 tax year, you can still use the remaining £16,000 across the other types of ISAs mentioned above.

In addition, Junior ISAs have their own annual allowance of £9,000 a year. This allowance and all deposits belong to the named child, so it is not included as part of the parent or guardian's annual ISA allowance.

It's your personal responsibility to keep track of your ISAs and how much of your allowance you've used each tax year.

If you've accidentally paid more than £20,000 into your ISA (or ISAs), you won't receive tax relief on the payments that are above the allowance.

If you do exceed your annual ISA allowance, you can contact HMRC, who will help you correct the mistake. If you exceed £20,000 without realising, HMRC will contact you at the end of the tax year to let you know what you need to do.

Alternatively, reach out to your ISA provider if you are unsure about how much of your annual allowance you have used.

Ready For April 5th, 2026?

To get the most out of your savings, it's a smart idea to use as much of your annual ISA allowance as you possibly can. This will ensure you see the highest tax-free interest or growth in your accounts.