Jaguar Land Rover DPF claims – know your rights

People who own certain models of Jaguar and Land Rover cars may be able to be part of collective action

With the deadline for claims being extended to December 11, anyone who thinks they may be eligible is being urged to take action

Many modern diesel cars are fitted with a Diesel Particulate Filter (known as a DPF), which traps particulates from the exhaust to reduce harmful emissions. However, in some Jaguars and Land Rovers, the DPFs have been found to be faulty.

Here, experts at Slater and Gordon explain more and what action owners of affected vehicles can take

What is a DPF?

A DPF – or a Diesel Particulate Filter – is a device that is fitted within the exhaust system of a diesel vehicle to trap particulate matter that is emitted during the combustion process. They work to reduce the harmful emissions the vehicle produces, improving air quality and creating a more environmentally friendly transport system.

To ensure the system continues to work effectively, a DPF must regularly ‘burn off’ the trapped particulates. This process is known as regeneration, and it should happen automatically while the vehicle is in motion.

When were DPFs first introduced?

In September 2009, the Euro 5 emissions legislation was introduced in the UK, which made it mandatory for all new diesel vehicles to be fitted with a Diesel Particulate Filter. The aim was to significantly reduce the amount of harmful particulates released into the environment.

However, many manufacturers had already started fitting DPF systems to their vehicles ahead of the legislation being implemented – for instance, some sources report that Peugeot introduced a DPF system in their 607 model in the early 2000s. It was then implemented in the Peugeot 307 2.0 litre HDi in 2002.

What are some of the most common problems caused by a malfunctioning DPF?

While many diesel engines have been fitted with DPF systems since the mid-to-late 2000s, it has been found that the DPF system in some Jaguar Land Rover vehicles between 2015 and 2023 were defective.

The defect meant that the system could not regenerate properly (that is, the filter was not ‘burning off’ the collected particulate matter), which led to several issues affecting the performance and functionality of the cars.

Some of the most common problems caused by the malfunctioning DPFs include:

Reduced engine power and poor acceleration

Increased emissions

Increased fuel consumption

Unusual noises from the engine

Turbocharger issues

Vehicle and engine failure in severe cases

These issues meant that affected vehicle owners were forced to spend money, sometimes significant amounts, to repair and maintain their vehicles – incurring a financial loss purely due to the use of defective parts.

What models of cars are affected?

Cars commonly affected by defective DPFs between 2015 and 2023 are:

Land Rover Discovery Sport (L550)

Land Rover Discovery (L462)

Land Rover Velar (L560)

Range Rover (L405)

Range Rover Evoque (L538 and L551)

Range Rover Sport (L494)

Jaguar E-Pace (X540)

Jaguar F-Pace (X761)

Jaguar XE (X760)

Jaguar XF (X260)

What is a DPF claim?

A DPF claim is part of a collective action taken against Jaguar Land Rover and seeks recompense for drivers who have suffered unnecessary financial losses due to defective or poorly engineered parts being used in the manufacturing process.

The collective action aims to hold manufacturers to account for selling vehicles to consumers – whether on a lease or purchase - despite the products failing to meet promised standards.

By joining the DPF collective action, drivers could receive compensation for any repair costs, loss of vehicle value at resale, and financial recompense for any inconvenience caused.