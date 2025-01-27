January 31st warning: Triple deadline for self-employed workers this Friday

January 31st marks a triple deadline for self-employed workers, with three key actions they need to take to avoid costly fines and even enforcement actions.

The business finance experts at money.co.uk business credit cards have revealed what you need to know about the three deadlines and the consequences of missing them.

January 31st self-employed deadlines:

1. Self-Assessment Tax Return

Self-employed workers and anyone with an untaxed income above £1,000 must file their Self-Assessment tax return with HMRC by January 31st. If you fail to meet the deadline to submit your tax return, you will receive a late-filing penalty of £100 initially. If you still haven’t paid your tax return 3 months after the deadline, then you may be fined more.

2. First Payment on account

The first payment for the 2024-25 tax year is due and calculated based on your previous tax bill. To help you manage your tax bill, only half the amount is payable by 31st January, with the second half due in July. If you miss the deadline, you'll be charged 7.25% interest per day starting February 1st. After 30 days, you will also be fined an extra 5% of the unpaid tax. This late fee is then repeated at six months and 12 months.

3. Balancing Payment

The balancing payment covers any remaining tax you owe from the previous tax year (2023-24). This is calculated by subtracting any payments you’ve already made from your total tax bill. The consequence of missing this deadline will also result in a daily interest charge of 7.25% on the remaining balance payment from February 1st. After 30 days, an extra 5% penalty is added, with an additional 5% penalty at six and 12 months.

Joe Phelan, money.co.uk business credit card expert, offers some key tips to get organised and meet the deadlines without an issue:

"Filing a tax return doesn’t have to be overwhelming. By staying organised and proactive, you can simplify the process and avoid stress. Here are some tips:

Budget for taxes: Set aside a portion of your income to cover your tax obligations throughout the year.

Use accounting tools: Leverage digital tools to track finances, estimate taxes, and set reminders for key deadlines.

Maximise tax deductions: Keep records of business expenses like travel, office rent, and bills to reduce your tax bill.

Consider a business credit card: Use it as a buffer for first payments on account or to cover shortfalls when waiting for client payments.

Stay ahead by submitting your return and making payments on time to avoid late penalties. With good planning and organisation, you can meet deadlines without unnecessary stress or fines."

You can read more on the process, submit your tax return, and make the relevant payments by visiting the GOV.UK website.