Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keir Starmer can learn from Tony Blair's attitude towards leading the Labour party in opposition (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA)

As UK households continue to struggle to pay their bills, Labour will call on Monday (15 August) for the energy price cap to be frozen at its current level of £1,971.

The calls to obstruct an expected increase to £3,300 in October is expected to put additional pressure on the two Tory leadership candidates.

Sign up to our Money Savers newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A think tank has warned that low-income households will have to reduce their spending by three times that of high-income households in order to afford their energy bills this winter.

According to The Observer, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will call for the price-cap freeze when he details his party's plans, including how they will pay for the measure.

The measure's specifics were not available, but Sir Keir has stated elsewhere that the party's goal was to end energy "injustice."

“We would end the injustice that sees people on prepayment meters paying over the odds for their energy,” he wrote in The Sunday Mirror.

“And we will set out how we would help people directly this winter in the coming days.”

It comes after Sir Keir said on Friday (12 August) that claiming his party has not led on the cost-of-living crisis is "nonsense."

The party announced last week that it wanted to put an end to the "outrageous" premiums that energy prepayment metre customers face.