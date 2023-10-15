No winner for the top prize on the latest lottery jackpot has seen the prize on Wednesday (October 18), hit £5 million

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot is set to hit an eye watering £5 million, after no players won the top prize in Saturday’s draw. The winning Lotto numbers were 04, 27, 28, 31, 51 and 57 – while the bonus number was 48.

Not one person was able to match all six numbers or five of the six numbers plus the bonus. Set of balls four and draw machine Arthur were used. As well as the top prize, no one snapped up the £350,000 top prize for Lotto HotPicks.

In the Thunderball, the winning numbers were 01, 06, 07, 16 and 36 – and the Thunderball was 07. No ticket-holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball. However, four players took home £5,000 by matching all regular five numbers.

The first National Lottery was issued in 1567 by Queen Elizabeth I. The aim of the lottery was to raise money for the enormous costs of building ships and developing ports. Tickets cost ten shillings each.

The biggest lottery win ever came in the UK in 2022. This came when a EuroMillions ticket-holder from the UK claimed a record jackpot of £195 million, the biggest British lottery win of all time.