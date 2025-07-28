Lawyer warns parents about 'money mule' risk during school holidays

The Financial Fraud Awareness Campaign (FFAC) is a not-for-profit aiming to prevent 'money muling'

With the UK summer school holidays underway, parents are being urged to watch out for the hidden but growing threat of children being exploited as 'money mules' - a scam that can destroy a young person’s financial future before it even begins.

The warning comes from the Financial Fraud Awareness Campaign (FFAC), a not-for-profit organisation founded by specialist financial fraud lawyer Jeremy Asher who works with families to remove fraud markers that have been wrongly applied to young people, often after they have unknowingly been caught up in criminal money laundering schemes.

“We’re seeing an alarming number of cases where exploited children and teenagers are left effectively excluded from the financial system before they’ve even left school,” says Asher. “It often begins during the school holidays, when young people have more time online and less supervision.”

'Money muling', sometimes known as 'loading', involves criminals using a person’s bank account to move stolen or fraudulent funds, usually under the guise of a quick job or easy money opportunity.

Financial fraud lawyer Jeremy Asher issues money mule warning to parents

According to fraud prevention service Cifas, at least 19% of known money mules are under 21, though the true figure is likely higher, because no data is recorded for those under 16.

A Hidden Epidemic with Long-Term Consequences

Once a young person’s bank account is linked to fraud or laundering, their account is shut down and a fraud marker is applied via the Cifas National Fraud Database. This can result in:

All current accounts being closed

Inability to open a new bank account or access credit

Losing job offers or tenancy agreements

Total financial exclusion and reputational harm

Worse still, many young people do not realise they have done anything wrong, and police advice to delete evidence or block contacts often makes it impossible to later prove coercion or exploitation, explains Asher.

“Most victims don’t take screenshots or keep records and gather evidence; they’re scared, embarrassed or manipulated by someone that they usually know,” says Asher. “But without proof, the banks won’t believe them, and the consequences can be brutal.”

What Parents Should Watch For?

The FFAC is calling on parents to be extra vigilant this summer and to look out for key signs that a child may be at risk of exploitation:

Sudden influxes of money, clothes, or gifts without explanation

Obsession with making money online or via social media

A secretive attitude toward phones, apps, or new online contacts

Unusual bank activity or pressure to open an account

“We’re not trying to scare parents, but we do want to inform them,” says Asher. “Education and early intervention are the best protection. If your child is targeted, getting evidence early is vital.”

Systemic Failure - and a Call for Change

“Banks and law enforcement aren’t joined up, and the people paying the price are the exploited young people who end up blacklisted,” Asher points out.

The Home Office has recently pledged to take action on child exploitation and money muling, and the FFAC has contributed to ongoing research into the problem. But in the meantime, the onus remains on families to stay alert and get educated.

Youth worker Abdul-Karim Abdullah, who works with young people at risk of financial exploitation at London-based Solutions Focused World, agrees: “Most children aren’t sophisticated enough and lack the financial resources to challenge banks that load Cifas markers. The language used by the banks, and their lack of empathy, puts people off seeking help.”