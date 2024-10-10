Little known secret to raise free donations this World Mental Health Day
Simply by doing your everyday online shopping with retailers like Tesco, Argos, Very, and Iceland, you can buy all your favourite fridge fillers, home essentials and wardrobe staples whilst raising free donations for impactful charities at the same time.
Savvy online shoppers have used these tips to raise over £13,000for Mental Health charities and wellbeing good causes through the platform via making their usual purchases on easyfundraising’s website or app!
Shoppers have managed to raise some incredible amounts:
· Mental Health Foundation, based in Bermondsey, have received over £1,300
· Parenting Mental Health have received over £1,100 so far
· Change Mental Health only with shoppers via easyfundraising have received over £400
Like many good causes across the UK, these groups rely on fundraising efforts to continue driving positive change in their communities. But, by taking part in this growing trend of microdonations via easyfundraising, shoppers are increasingly using this method to show their support.
Getting started is simple: just visit the easyfundraising website or download the app and find a charity or good cause you’d like to support. Then choose which retailer you want to shop with from 8,000 on the platform - click on their link and make a purchase, where a cashback donation is raised at no extra cost to you.
James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “Mental Health Awareness Day and the charities driving positive impact with their support has never been more important. As more and more charities and good causes are struggling for funding, this growing trend of microdonations are a great way to show your support – all at no extra cost.
“We’re urging more shoppers to sign up to the platform and make their purchases mean more with easyfundraising. It’s never been so simple to get involved and make a difference with your online purchases. The funding makes a real difference for such causes – it truly brings a whole new meaning to retail therapy!”
You can visit the easyfundraising website here to sign up and get started.
