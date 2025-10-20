Lloyds Bank Outage: Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds all crash
Lloyds Banking Group’s online services - which is made up of Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland - is among the dozens of businesses affected by today’s Amazon Web Services Outage.
In response to this news, Vino Nandagopalan, Financial Services Growth Director at mobile app development company Apadmi has provided advice on how future outages can be mitigated.
He said: “Whether caused by technical glitches, third-party vendor issues, high traffic volumes or complex IT infrastructure and legacy technology - any disruption to your mobile app service can cause incredible inconvenience and stress for your customer.”
“To mitigate the risk of future outages, developers and financial organisations must implement more robust testing protocols, invest in updating and maintaining IT systems, plan for greater scalability, and deploy advanced monitoring tools to address potential issues before they escalate.”
“Customers don’t know the difference between an issue caused by your organisation, or your technical partners - ultimately, it will be your brand trust and image that is damaged by these types of outages. A crucial consideration for large financial organisations is to establish stringent criteria for selecting third-party vendors, as well as conducting regular audits to ensure they adhere to reliability and security standards.”
As well as this, new research by Apadmi has revealed that a quarter of Brits believe finance apps are in ‘need of improvement’.
Surveying 1,000 users, the mobile specialists have compiled The Apadmi Finance App Report, which uncovers how we interact with finance apps and the ways in which such platforms can be improved.
According to the findings, almost one in four (23%) users only somewhat trust their finance apps, indicating a need for better trust-building measures.
What’s more, nearly three in ten (28%) cite security concerns as the primary reason for not using finance apps.
With these concerns in mind, the team at Apadmi have asked users to specify their top feature or functionality they would like to see the most from finance apps. These are the results:
|Preference
|% of Respondents
|More security measures to tackle fraud
|30.76%
|Rewards for loyal customers
|21.33%
|Saving pots for different goals
|15.33%
|Faster loading times
|14.36%
|A better design and layout
|10.83%
|More educational content within the app
|6.43%
Topping the list are more security measures to tackle fraud, with one in three (30.76%) respondents emphasising the need for heightened protection. This demand reflects growing concerns about cyber threats and the crucial role of robust security in fostering trust and confidence in finance apps.
Rewards for loyal customers are also highly sought after, with over a fifth (21.33%) of users expressing a desire for programs that recognise and incentivise their continued use.
What’s more, one in six (15.33%) are increasingly interested in saving money for different goals. These features help users manage their finances more effectively by allowing them to allocate funds for specific purposes, making financial planning and goal-setting more straightforward and accessible.