For nearly a decade, Matalan has teamed up with Alder Hey Children’s Charity to raise money with its pyjama campaign

The new collection features a fun rainbow design (Photo: Matalan/Alder Hey)

For the ninth year running, Matalan has teamed up with the children’s charity Alder Hey to release the ever-popular matching pyjamas to raise money for the charity.

According to Matalan, 100% of the profits generated from its #TogetherForAlderHey campaign will go straight to the charity.

This is everything you need to know about the 2022 collection.

What is the Matalan Alder Hey collection?

Alder Hey Children’s Charity aims to raise money for Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, which cares for 330,000 patients and families every year.

Since 2013, over £65 million has been raised for a variety of life-saving medical equipment and facilities.

The pyjama’s this year have been designed by the 2022 competition winner Maiya, aged seven, who opted for an eye-catching rainbow themed campaign.

Will you be buying a set? (Photo: Matalan/Alder Hey)

Fiona Ashcroft, CEO of Alder Hey Children’s Charity said: “The annual Matalan and Alder Hey PJ campaign has become a fixture in people’s diaries and we are sure to see a massive demand again this year with the brilliant rainbow striped design!

“Our amazing Matalan family has always supported the work staff at Alder Hey do and their continued support of the Surgical Neonatal Appeal this year will help make a huge difference in keeping families together when they need it most.”

Jason Hargreaves, Matalan CEO, added: “Alder Hey is such a special place, and I am so proud that Matalan, and our customers, can support this fantastic charity by raising vital funds, through our annual campaign.

“Every year I look forward to seeing the new pyjama design, and this year’s no different! I can’t wait to see families across the country wearing their colourful stripes in support of Alder Hey, so from me, a big thank you to everyone who gets involved and takes part.”

What’s included in the collection?

The Matalan and Alder Hey collection features matching pyjamas in sizes suitable for babies and toddlers all the way up to adults - and even pets.

Made from 100% cotton, the pyjamas include a long-sleeved pyjama top with rainbow raglan sleeves and a slogan graphic to the front, which reads ‘Let’s be happy together’, and features the charity mascot, Oli the Elephant.

The collection features:

If you’re shopping online, standard home delivery costs £3.95, with free delivery available for orders over £40. Standard home deliveries will arrive in three to five days, with deliveries made seven days a week.

You can shop the full collection online or in certain stores (Photo: Matalan/Alder Hey)

Alternatively you can have your items sent to your local Matalan store for free for you to collect.

Matalan states that “to maximise profits for the charity, our Alder Hey products are not eligible for next day delivery”.

Should you need to return any items, you are able to exchange or get a refund on your order within 14 days of purchase if you bought your items in store, or within 14 days of your receiving your items if you ordered them online.

Items must be returned with the original receipt, unworn and in the condition in which they were purchased - that includes all labels, tags and packaging.

If you opt for a refund, your money will be returned to you in the same method in which you paid.

It’s free to return items in store, however there is a charge of £2.99 if you want to return items via post.

What stores is the collection available in?

While you can shop the full collection online on the Matalan website, there are some branches that feature the pyjamas in store.

Those locations are: