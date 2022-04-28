People who receive benefits including Universal Credit, Child Benefit and Housing Benefit, will see a change in their payment date

People who receive benefits will see a change in their payment date over the May 2022 bank holiday.

People are looking forward to another bank holiday weekend , but for benefit recipients May Day means there will be changes to when you receive payments.

So, why will there be a change in benefit payments and when can you expect your benefit payment to arrive?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What benefits will be affected?

Benefit payments including universal credit, child tax credits, working tax credits, child benefit, employment support allowance (ESA), personal independence payments (PIP), jobseeker’s allowance (JSA), carer’s allowance, attendance allowance and pension credits are affected by bank holidays.

Why will there be a change to benefit payment dates?

All banks are shut over bank holidays, and so benefits are processed differently during these dates.

When will benefit payments be received?

If you are due to receive a benefit payment over a bank holiday then you can expect it to arrive in your bank account early.

This is because banks will process all payments ahead of time before they close for a long weekend.

The next bank holiday weekend is between Saturday 30 April and Monday 2 May, and if you would usually get your benefit on one of these dates then you can expect to receive it early.

The Department of Work and Pensions have said if your payment date would usually be Monday 2 May you can expect your payment on Friday 29 April.

What do I need to do to get my benefit payment ahead of the bank holiday?

All benefit payments are automatic, so if you are due to receive one in the coming days you do not need to do anything.

If your payment date falls on a normal day that’s not a bank holiday, then you’ll get your payment as normal.

If it does, however, fall on a bank holiday then you will get your payment early.

There is no need to contact the Department of Work and Pensions.

What changes have been made to benefit payments this year?

Several benefits payments , including Universal Credit, Jobseekers’ Allowance, Housing Benefit and State Pension, increased earlier this month.

Benefits claimants have seen a boost to their payments, as rates have risen by 3.1% to come in line with the start of the new tax year which came into effect on 6 April.

Benefits usually rise every year to reflect the growing costs of everyday items and expenses, such as food and bills, but with the cost of living crisis continuing the increase will be much needed for many families across the country.

For more information about the increase in benefit payments, and what you could be entitled to, visit the Government website .

When are the other 2022 bank holiday dates?

There are still several more bank holiday dates to come this year.

Some are UK wide, while others are only in Scotland. They are all listed below.

Benefit recipients can also expect their payments to be received early during these dates too.

Monday 2 May: Early May bank holiday

Thursday 2 June: Spring bank holiday

Friday 3 June: Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

bank holiday Monday 1 August: Summer bank holiday (Scotland only)

Monday 29 August: Summer bank holiday

Wednesday 1 November: St Andrew’s Day (Scotland only)

Monday 26 December: Boxing Day

Tuesday 27 December: Christmas Day substitute

The Department of Work and Pensions has confirmed the payment date you can expect for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

If your payment date falls on Thursday 2 June or Friday 3 June you can expect to receive your money on Wednesday 1 June as both of those days are public holidays.

The department has not yet announced the specific payment dates for the other bank holiday dates.

What do I do if I need more financial help?

If the amount of benefit payment you are getting is not enough to live on, or you need help while you wait for your first payment to arrive, you can apply for a hardship payment.

You will, however, have to pay this back.