Money mules: 'I'm an expert and this is how to protect your SEND children'

Don’t Be Fooled, a partnership between UK Finance and Cifas, has developed new, free educational resources for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities to teach them about the dangers and consequences of becoming a money mule.

A money mule is someone who receives illicit money into their bank account and transfers it into another account, often in return for money or an expensive gift. To help tackle the issue and protect young people before they are targeted, Don’t Be Fooled is raising awareness of the dangers and consequences of becoming a money mule.

Starting early and educating young people so they have the knowledge and skills to protect themselves, Don’t Be Fooled has developed free educational resources for schools on the issue. This autumn, new lessons have been launched specifically supporting those students with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) as young people with SEND may be particularly vulnerable to exploitation by criminals. The school programme is aimed at primary (aged 10 - 11) and secondary (aged 11 - 14) pupils.

Last year, as part of a pilot education programme, schools across the country signed up for over 16,000 resources to help students and parents alike learn how they can stay safe online and in person, protect their financial privacy and protect friends and family from money muling. These educational resources have received the prestigious Quality Mark award from Young Enterprise.

The programme has now been expanded to meet the particular needs of SEND students with dyslexia and those experiencing cognitive and/or communication difficulties, which teachers can easily adapt according to the needs of their pupils. The programme includes lesson plans and assembly presentations, alongside posters, flyers and other material for schools to use.

Criminals need money mules to launder the profits of their crimes and frequently target young people, who are often unaware of the consequences of them agreeing to do so. Intelligence suggests that criminals are increasingly using social media to target young people, but youngsters are also approached in-person outside schools, colleges or sports clubs.

Allowing a bank account to be used in this way is a crime and can result in bank accounts being closed. Young people who become money mules could be putting themselves and their family at risk. It can make it difficult for them to get a phone contract, to get a student loan for college or university, or to find a job when they leave school.

Those who become money mules are often unaware that the cash they are laundering is used by criminals to facilitate serious crimes such as terrorism, drug trafficking and people smuggling.

Sarah Sinden, Principal, Campaigns at UK Finance: “Criminals are exploiting young people through money muling - robbing them of their confidence and in some cases their future opportunities. Fraudsters are using young people to launder the money they steal and forcing them to break the law in the process.

“It is shocking to see our young people exploited in this way. We launched the Don’t Be Fooled school campaign so teachers can feel supported to educate pupils about the harms of this activity. This International Fraud Awareness Week we are calling on more teachers to take up the resources, including the new SEND material, to help keep students safe from this criminal activity.”

Sharon Davies, CEO of Young Enterprise said: “It’s vital we give young people a full and thorough financial education to ensure they are well equipped and prepared for adult life. Educating students about the dangers of money mules is key to protecting them from criminal advances in future.

We have awarded the Don’t Be Fooled education materials The Financial Education Quality Mark. It’s the stamp of approval, which is designed to give educators confidence that the financial education materials they are using are of the highest educational value, contain accurate and up-to-date information and are engaging and relevant for young people”

Schools and teachers play an important role by educating young people about the dangers of money mules. Tell-tale signs that someone might be involved in money muling could be them suddenly having extra cash, buying expensive new clothes or top-of-the-range mobile phones and gadgets with very little explanation as to how they got the money. They may also become more secretive, withdrawn or appear stressed.

To spot the signs that a young person might be involved in money muling and for tips on how to stay safe; parents and guardians are urged to follow the advice of the Don't Be Fooled campaign:

· Make sure your child doesn't give their bank account details to anyone unless they know and trust them.

· Tell them to be cautious of unsolicited offers of easy money, because if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

· Look out for your child suddenly having extra cash, buying expensive new clothes or electronics with very little explanation as to how they got the money.

· A young person involved in money muling may become more secretive, withdrawn or appear stressed.

If you are worried that a child you know might be involved in money muling, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.