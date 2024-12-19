Monzo crowned the best budgeting app of 2024, new survey reveals

Finance apps

From budgeting to investing, finance apps have become an integral part in the way in which we manage our everyday finances.

But with a vast array of personal finance apps to choose from, which ones are dominating the digital landscape?

As 2024 draws to a close and following the annual release of ‘Monzo Wrapped’, the mobile specialists at Apadmi have revealed just this in their Finance App Report, unveiling the top apps for budgeting, investing and general accessibility.

The results reveal that Monzo is the best app for budgeting and tracking finances, with respondents favouring this app for its intuitive design and comprehensive budgeting tools.

When it comes to the most popular app for investing, Moneybox is the leader of the pack, with users celebrating this app’s innovative approach to micro-investing.

User experience is a critical factor in the success of mobile banking apps, and the bank that gets it the most right is Barclays. Users appreciate the app’s smooth navigation and robust security measures, which enhance their overall banking experience.

See the full breakdown of results below…

The most popular app for budgeting and tracking finances

1. Monzo - 33.23%2. Revolut - 28.33%3. Money Dashboard - 12.31%4. Moneyhub - 11.13%5. Plum - 8.92%

The most popular app for investing

1. Moneybox - 12.35%2. eToro - 9.92%3. Nutmeg - 9.28%4. Trading 212 - 8.42%5. Plum - 8.14%

The easiest-to-use mobile banking apps

Barclays - 14.15% Monzo - 11.58% NatWest Mobile Banking - 10.29% Lloyds Bank Mobile Banking - 9.65% Nationwide Mobile Banking - 8.25%

The full Apadmi App Finance App Report 2024 is available to download here: https://www.apadmi.com/insights/resources/financial-services-app-survey-uncovering-mobile-user-habits/